US State Department updates language of China travel advisory amid coronavirus outbreak

The U.S. Department of State updated its travel advisory for China amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that’s sickened over 500 and killed at least 17 people.

On Jan. 23, the Department of State added new language to the current Level 2 advisory, urging travelers to continue to “exercise increased caution” amid the “novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan.”

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM THE CORONAVIRUS

The travel advisory itself, meanwhile, remains at a Level 2, where it was prior to Jan. 23. Previously, the country was under a Level 2 warning due to “arbitrary enforcement of local laws and special restrictions on dual U.S.-Chinese citizens.”

In its new language, the State Department cited the CDC and its “Watch Level 3” alert, which advises that people “avoid non-essential travel” to the region.

In addition, the State Department shared many of the CDC’s recommendations for travelers planning to go to Wuhan or those who feel they may have contracted the coronavirus.

HOW THE CORONAVIRUS WILL IMPACT TRAVEL

Among the recommendations, the CDC and State Department urge travelers to avoid contact with sick people, animals (alive or dead), meat markets, animal markets and uncooked meat. Travelers should also wash hands often (specifically with soap and water, for 20 seconds) and use an alcohol-based sanitizer if water is not immediately available. Additional guidelines can be found at the State Department and CDC’s websites.

A spokesperson for the State Department further reiterated that the current travel advisory level for China did not change but rather the language of the travel advisory, which now includes additional information about the outbreak.

“Today, we updated the China Travel Advisory to include additional information on the coronavirus outbreak,” said spokesperson in a statement. “The Advisory remains a Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution. Earlier today, Travel.State.gov briefly displayed an inaccurate version of the Advisory due to a technical error – we apologize for any confusion. Again, the Advisory level has not changed.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

As the coronavirus continues to infect people — the mysterious virus has been found in five countries, including the U.S., which had its first confirmed case of the pneumonia-like illness in Washington on Tuesday — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Chinese government, among other officials, are cracking down on travel.

The CDC and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have implemented “enhanced health screenings” for airline passengers arriving from or traveling through the Wuhan province of China. Screenings for the virus began Friday at three major air hubs: San Francisco International Airport (SFO), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The CDC later announced expanded health entry screenings at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and O’Hare International Airport (ORD) in Chicago.