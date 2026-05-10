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Route 66 centennial highlights cosmic sites across Northern Arizona

A historic observatory continues to bring in travelers from Route 66, which runs through Flagstaff, Arizona. The Lowell Observatory is where Pluto was discovered and a facility known to explore the consciousness of life on mars. Road-trippers and space enthusiasts always stop in this northern Arizona town, another spectacle to the Route 66’s unique history.

Chelsea Torres By Chelsea Torres Fox News
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100 Years of Route 66: Cosmic sites in Northern Arizona Video

100 Years of Route 66: Cosmic sites in Northern Arizona

Route 66 celebrates 100 years and people are driving through the historic highway in hopes of finding those nostalgic diners and motels. Along the route, cities like Flagstaff, has a growing astro-tourism community.

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FLAGSTAFF, N.C. – U.S. Route 66 is celebrating 100 years since it became one of the most iconic corridors in American history.

The road stretches 2,448 miles, starting in Chicago and ending in Santa Monica, California. Although the historic highway was decommissioned in the mid-1980s, towns and states created organizations to preserve what was left of the road.

With hundreds of miles running through the American Southwest, some of the out-of-this-world landmarks are found in Northern Arizona. 

There is little doubt that Meteor Crater, considered one of the world’s best-preserved meteorite impact sites, is one of the route’s most notable cosmic stops. But in the 1950s, people also reported a UFO crash in Kingman, Arizona, on the western portion of the route. Midway across Arizona’s stretch of Route 66 is Flagstaff, which locals call a gateway to the Grand Canyon — and to outer space.

FOX'S STEVE DOOCY VISITS KANSAS FOR ROUTE 66'S CENTENNIAL

Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona

Route 66 celebrates 100 years, with historic sites along the way.  (Chelsea Torres)

Before Route 66 was built, astronomer Percival Lowell moved to Flagstaff to build an observatory.

"They look up, and they see what looks like a big birthday cake up on the side of the hill," Lowell Observatory historian Kevin Schindler said.

Percival Lowell believed there could be life on another planet, specifically Mars.

"And we know today that we haven’t found any intelligent life on Mars. But he built this consciousness that it could be there," Schindler said.

THE ‘END OF THE ROAD’ FOR ROUTE 66

Then, in 1930, another astronomer, Clyde Tombaugh, discovered what was then considered the ninth planet, Pluto.

Telescope used to identify Pluto

The Lowell Observatory is the place where Astronomer, Clyde Tombaugh discovered the dwarf planet, Pluto. (Chelsea Torres)

"And the fellow who discovered Pluto, Clyde Tombaugh, was born in Streator, Illinois," Schindler said, "Not all that far off of Route 66, and then he made his great discovery right here."

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The observatory still has the telescope used to identify Pluto and uses it for educational purposes.

Traveler from Oregon explores Lowell Observatory

Lowell Observatory helps celebrate 100 years of Route 66. (Chelsea Torres)

NASA has also gravitated to Flagstaff for training. In the 1960s, Apollo astronauts did lunar training at the Cinder Lake Crater Field, just northeast of the town. NASA scientists also used the terrain north of Flagstaff as a simulation of the moon, testing rovers and equipment.

Chelsea Torres joined Fox News in 2023 as a Multimedia Reporter based in Charlotte.

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