Cruise passengers shaken by third death at popular port less than a year after opening

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An elderly cruise passenger died after her mobility scooter plunged off a pier in the Bahamas — marking the third death at Carnival Cruise Line's Celebration Key in less than a year since it opened.

The 88-year-old American tourist lost control of her scooter at around 12 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Nassau Guardian, the newspaper of record in the Bahamas.

A Carnival spokesperson confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital.

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"Carnival confirmed that a female guest using a mobility scooter drove off the pier at Celebration Key and fell into the water while Carnival Celebration was in port on May 9. Carnival teams responded, successfully retrieving her from the water," a Carnival spokesperson said.

"Despite resuscitation efforts, she did not survive. The deceased was taken by the Royal Bahamian Police Department and the coroner’s office. Our thoughts are with her family," the spokesperson added.

Officials believe the individual struck her head against the hull of the vessel, the Nassau Guardian reported.

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A passenger told local outlet WSVN that the woman "had a heart attack."

"[She] went off with the scooter, and banged her head pretty bad," Edward Egersheim told the outlet. "And then her husband tried to do what he could, and he ended up hurting himself as well."

This is the third death to happen at Celebration Key since it opened last year.

The woman was transported to the ship's medical facility for treatment and was pronounced dead, per the Nassau Guardian.

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The latest death follows two others at Celebration Key, a Grand Bahama resort that opened on July 19, 2025.

The private destination, which cost $600 million to build, features sprawling lagoons, beach areas and multiple swimming zones, according to Carnival.

Its website describes the resort as "Your Key to Paradise."

Last year, a 79-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman both died in separate drowning incidents at Celebration Key.

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The man drowned while snorkeling at a beach — while the woman was swimming in a lagoon pool. Lifeguards pulled both of them out and administered CPR, but were unsuccessful.

"One guest was sailing with family on Mardi Gras, and one guest was sailing with family on Carnival Elation," a Carnival spokesperson told Fox News Digital at the time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the guests and their families and our Care Team is providing assistance."

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Passengers in a Carnival Cruise Line Facebook group reacted with alarm to the latest death.

"That is scary! And so sad!" one woman wrote.

"So sorry to hear," another said. "Prayers to her family and friends."

A third Facebook user wrote, "This is the third death to happen at Celebration Key since it opened last year."

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Another passenger aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship died in April 2026 falling from the balcony of her room while the vessel was sailing near Catalina Island.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 24-year-old Briana Miller.

Stepheny Price and Brittany Miller of Fox News Digital, as well as Pilar Arias, contributed reporting.