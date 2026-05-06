Archaeologists unearth ancient Roman burials beneath bustling district of coastal tourist destination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archaeologists have uncovered ancient Roman graves beneath a thriving Adriatic city, offering a glimpse into life long before it became a tourist destination.

The graves were found in the Relja district of Zadar, a coastal city in Croatia. Zadar is known for its coastline and historic charm — which includes plenty of Roman ruins.

A post shared by the University of Zadar's Department of Archaeology indicated the necropolis dates from the first century B.C. and the fifth century A.D.

WARRIORS FOUND STACKED IN ANCIENT WELL REVEAL VIOLENT TALE OF BATTLEFIELD DEFEAT: ARCHAEOLOGISTS

The busy Relja neighborhood stands atop "part of the large ancient necropolis of Roman Zadar," the department said.

"In Roman times, cemeteries were located outside city walls, most often along main roads, so along one such route the Romans buried their dead here for nearly 500 years," the post noted.

Across the wider Relja area, including a major shopping center and various landmarks, archaeologists have uncovered 3,000 graves, according to the department.

ANCIENT ROMAN THEATER DISCOVERED BENEATH TOWN HALL THANKS TO MASSIVE EARTHQUAKES

"Today, the area where the site is located is one of the most vibrant and fast-developing parts of Zadar," the post said. "However, back in Roman times, when the necropolis was first established, it lay [in] the suburban area."

Around 15 ancient burials were found at the site, said Igor Borzić, a professor at the University of Zadar.

"Over time, these burials tend to include fewer grave goods, reflecting a gradual shift in attitudes toward the afterlife."

The burials "clearly illustrate the typical evolution of funerary practices over the centuries," Borzić told Fox News Digital on May 3.

"In the first and second centuries A.D., cremation was dominant," he said, with grave goods including "items such as glass balsamaria, small glass vessels, ceramic bowls, oil lamps, coins and other offerings."

'HERMETICALLY SEALED' ROMAN SARCOPHAGUS FROZEN IN TIME FOR 1,700 YEARS FINALLY OPENED BY ARCHAEOLOGISTS

By the second century, inhumation, or body burials, "became increasingly common."

"Over time," he said, "these burials tend to include fewer grave goods, reflecting a gradual shift in attitudes toward the afterlife, as well as broader changes in religious beliefs — from pagan traditions of classical antiquity to the eventual dominance of Christianity."

"Overall, the finds from these 15 or so graves show that the population of Roman Iader closely followed the cultural and religious trends seen across the wider Roman Empire. This further supports the idea of a highly interconnected, culturally cohesive and trend-sensitive society within such a vast imperial system."

While the discovery may seem unusual beneath a modern city, Borzić said such finds are not unexpected in Zadar.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"It is difficult to say that anything truly unexpected has emerged, although every single find tells its own story and deserves to be approached as such," said Borzić.

"Modern archaeology increasingly relies on a wide range of laboratory analyses," he added, noting they can reveal insights into "origin, diet, health and causes of death."

"It is precisely in this area that we believe new and potentially surprising information may still come to light," he said.

Key finds include a burial that may predate Roman Zadar, likely from the prehistoric Liburnian period, as well as "carbonized remains" from the second or third century A.D.

Borzić said the remains were likely food or grains and will be sent for analysis.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The archaeologist added that artifacts from the site will be "carefully processed and studied" before being temporarily displayed in the Department of Archaeology's collection.

The site has yielded 20th-century artifacts from the Italian occupation of Zadar as well, said Borzić — which "serves as yet another reminder of the city’s enduring importance throughout its history."

"That importance largely stems from its strategic position along major maritime routes on the eastern Adriatic, as well as from its exceptionally fertile agricultural hinterland," he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Together, these factors ensured that Zadar remained a significant center across many different historical periods."