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California

Three hospitalized in Napa County as California's fatal wild mushroom outbreak continues to spread

Wet weather has fueled the spread of death cap and western destroying angel mushrooms across a dozen counties

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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California officials warn of wild mushroom poisoning Video

California officials warn of wild mushroom poisoning

Officials are warning the public to avoid foraging and eating wild mushrooms after four deaths and 47 cases involving poisoning. (Credit: California Department of Public Health)

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Three adults were rushed to hospitals over the weekend after consuming toxic wild mushrooms in Napa County, California, prompting health officials to renew urgent warnings this week about a fatal statewide outbreak.

Two lethal mushroom species, the death cap (Amanita phalloides) and western destroying angel (Amanita ocreata), have poisoned at least 47 people and claimed four lives since mid-November, according to the California Department of Public Health.

A dozen California counties have been affected, and the most recent outbreak was fueled by wet weather.

CALIFORNIA HEALTH OFFICIALS ISSUE URGENT WARNING TO MUSHROOM FORAGERS AFTER DEADLY POISONING OUTBREAK

Death Cap mushrooms

Officials warned the public about toxic death cap mushrooms​​ after deaths across California. (California Department of Public Health)

"Poisonous mushrooms can look and taste similar to safe mushrooms, and even experienced mushroom hunters have been affected by this outbreak," Napa County Public Health Officer Christine Wu wrote in a statement. 

"State health officials also caution that newly arrived residents might fatally mistake these toxic California fungi for safe varieties they are accustomed to foraging in their home countries."

The public health department stressed that cooking, boiling, freezing or drying toxic mushrooms will not make them safe to eat.

Symptoms often do not appear until 6 to 24 hours after ingestion. Early warning signs include severe stomach pain, cramping, vomiting, diarrhea, confusion and a drop in blood pressure.

ENOKI MUSHROOM PACKAGES RECALLED FOR POSSIBLE LISTERIA CONTAMINATION

Western Destroying Angel mushrooms

Western-destroying angel mushrooms are toxic to consume. (California Department of Public Health)

Even if initial symptoms seem to fade within a day, victims can still develop fatal liver or kidney damage or have seizures within two to three days.

Residents are asked to avoid eating wild mushrooms under any circumstances, watch children closely while they are outside, keep pets away from wild mushrooms and only purchase mushrooms from trusted grocery stores and retailers.

Those who believe they may have eaten a poisonous wild mushroom should seek emergency medical care immediately and call the California Poison Control Hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

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Officials said victims should also place any uneaten portions of a mushroom in a paper bag or waxed paper and refrigerate it or take photos of the cap, stem and underside to help medical experts identify the toxin.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

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