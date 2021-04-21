River cruise line to sail 10-day 'mystery' voyage in Europe in 2022

A boutique river cruise line is providing adventurous travelers an opportunity to travel to the unknown.

The "Mystery Cruise" is a first for Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, and it is scheduled to set sail on June 12, 2022 for a 10-day voyage throughout Europe.

Uniworld’s President & CEO Ellen Bettridge will be aboard the ship for the all-inclusive, one-time trip.

"At Uniworld, our guests never cease to amaze us with their incredible support and loyalty. They put their faith in us time and time again, so we decided to have some fun creating a one-of-a-kind Mystery Cruise with all new experiences that have never been included in Uniworld journeys before," Bettridge told Fox News via email. "It’s an incredible bucket list trip full of surprises for those that love the thrill of adventure; the biggest surprise being the itinerary reveal that will only happen when our guests are already on their way to the airport."

Bettridge added that the cruise line has received feedback from its clientele that they’re "willing to travel anywhere," which ultimately inspired the brand to launch its mystery cruise offering.

Travel arrangements will be handled by Uniworld’s team, so the mystery can be maintained. This includes airfare, the cruise itself and special offshore excursions – all with a starting rate of $6,999 per person.

Customers who secure their spot will be welcomed to a 10-day excursion that provides "new experiences," luxury accommodations and gourmet meals.

Before travelers depart their hometowns, they will be provided a packing list and a few clues to help them prepare for their mystery trip.

As coronavirus vaccines continue to be distributed throughout the world, vacationers and travel industry insiders are hopeful that COVID-19 will be over with by 2022.

In the U.S., half of all American adults have reportedly received at least one coronavirus vaccine by April 18, according to the federal government.

Months before the pandemic, mystery travel companies were receiving a surge of business due to people seeking spontaneity and adventure.