Cruise line offers Antarctica wedding voyage on Valentine's Day 2022

If taking a cruise to Antarctica wasn’t exciting enough on its own, one operator is now offering couples a chance to tie the knot during the voyage.

Atlas Ocean Voyages recently announced that it is offering a wedding package aboard one of its Antarctica cruises next February.

The cruise -- which is aboard the operator’s new ship, World Navigator -- sets sail on Valentine’s Day 2022 and the "Happily Ever Atlas" package is available to couples who want to get married or renew their vows during the 9-day voyage, the announcement said.

The wedding package includes custom announcements and thank you cards, an officiant, bachelor and bachelorette parties onboard, a professional wedding photographer, a wedding cake, flowers, honeymoon spa treatments and the $650 marriage license fee to be married in the British Antarctic Territory, according to the company.

Couples will be able to choose to get married on Antarctica itself, on a private zodiac, or somewhere onboard the ship.

According to the announcement, the wedding package is complimentary for guests who booked the cruise in advance. The cruise itself costs upwards of $9,699 per person, according to the website.

"Antarctica is the most coveted bucket-list destination and Atlas Ocean Voyages is delivering the Seventh Continent in the most distinctive and memorable way," Alberto Aliberti, Atlas Ocean Voyages’ president said in a statement. "World Navigator's Happy Ever Atlas voyage will offer couples the most unique setting to exchange their vows for a wedding day they will never forget."

Whether they’re getting married or not, passengers will start their journey on a private charter flight from Orlando, Florida, to Ushuaia, Argentina.

There, they will board World Navigator -- which holds a maximum of 196 guests -- and will sail through the Drake Passage to the South Shetland Islands before heading to Antarctica itself.