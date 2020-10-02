Universal Orlando Resort offering 3 days free with purchase of 2-day passes, additional deals for Floridians

Universal Orlando hopes to lure back visitors with a brand new promotion.

The resort, which became one of Florida’s first major theme parks to reopen when it welcomed back guests in early June, is now offering three free days with the purchase of "2-Park 2-Day" passes, or five days for the price of just two.

There are two versions of the deal currently available: One that grants guests admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure on the same days, for each of the five days (tickets cost $303.95 per adult, $293.99 per child), and one that allows admission to only one of those parks per day, for each of the five days ($243.99 per adult, $233.99 per child).

The deal is available through Jan. 6, 2021, and tickets must be used by Aug. 31, 2021. Between that time, guests who purchase the promo tickets will be eligible for admission on any five days within a seven-consecutive-day time period, with no blackout dates.

UNIVERSAL MOVING AHEAD WITH HAUNTED HOUSES DESPITE CANCELLING 'HORROR NIGHTS'

Universal has also dropped the prices of seasonal passes for Florida residents, with savings of up to $100 depending on the packages purchased, TravelPusle reports.

Universal Orlando’s newest deals are being offered in addition to its existing announced deals, and most notably its “2-Park Buy A Day Promotional Ticket” ($164.99 for adults, $159,000 for children, which allows Florida Residents to visit Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure (on the same days) every day through Dec. 24, with no blackout days. This offer is currently available through Nov. 3.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Universal Orlando Resort became one of the first major theme parks to reopen in Florida in early June, albeit with new health and safety precautions in place. Among them, guests are required to submit to temperature screenings upon entering, and abide by social-distancing guidelines throughout the parks. Masks are also required unless guests are actively eating or drinking, or resting at designated “U-Rest” areas within the park.