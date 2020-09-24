Universal Orlando to run Halloween haunted houses despite Horror Nights cancelation

Halloween’s not dead yet.

After previously announcing that its annual Halloween celebration would be canceled this year, Universal Studios in Orlando has apparently changed its mind. Following a successful test run, the theme park has decided to run two haunted house attractions this year, albeit with enhanced health and safety protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Universal Studios website, the Halloween attractions will run for the last weekend in September and then daily from Oct. 3 to Nov. 1. Guests will be allowed to wear costumes to the parks, trick or treat at the Islands of Adventure and explore two Haunted House Attractions.

One house is based on the “Bride of Frankenstein,” while the second is called “Revenge of the Tooth Fairy.”

Universal had previously teased the spooky attractions by setting up various metal structures around the park, which resembled the entrances to the traditional haunted houses. On Twitter, the theme park posted that the structure was for a churro stand, but later updated fans that that would not be the case.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

While Halloween attractions will be open at Universal Studios this year, the theme park will not be holding its traditional Halloween Horror Nights celebration. Unlike past years, there will be no nighttime hours this year and all of the Halloween attractions will only be open during regular park hours.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The haunted houses will reportedly utilize digital lines and the actors inside the houses will be physically separated from guests to help avoid any potential spread of the coronavirus.

The park continues to operate with expanded health guidelines in place in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.