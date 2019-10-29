United Airlines to fly the friendly galaxy with 'Star Wars'-themed aircraft

United Airlines is giving Star Wars fans a travel experience they’ll never forget.

The airline carrier has joined forces with the iconic film franchise to unveil a Star Wars-themed aircraft, just in time for the release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Customers will get to fly the friendly galaxy starting November inside one of United’s Boeing 737-800 with a re-designed onboard experience and external paint design.

The airline will also offer Star Wars-themed amenity kits and launch its latest safety demonstration video featuring characters from the new film, according to a press release.

“United Airlines and the Star Wars franchise share a common goal: connect people and unite the world," said Mark Krolick, United's vice president of marketing.

"We are thrilled to join forces and help promote the concluding chapter of the Skywalker story, while at the same time enlisting help from our new friends from the "Star Wars" universe to demonstrate the importance of safety for our customers and colleagues."

The new paint design, which the airline teased last spring on its social media channels, captures the exotic atmosphere of the "Star Wars" galaxy and features imagery of famous "Star Wars" spacecraft, including the X-wing and TIE fighter starships. The aircraft's tail starkly displays a different colored lightsaber – the weapon of the Jedi – against a black backdrop on each side, reflecting the two sides of the Force.

“The aircraft's tail starkly displays a different colored lightsaber – the weapon of the Jedi – against a black backdrop on each side, reflecting the two sides of the Force,” the airline announced. “United will greet customers with classic "Star Wars"-themed music during the boarding process and distribute commemorative pins throughout December in celebration of the movie's premiere.”

Customers unable to board United’s "Star Wars"-themed aircraft will be able to track past and future flights on FlightAware using a special icon of the franchise’s logo. In addition, the airline will give MileagePlus members a “once-in-a-lifetime” chance to attend the US premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which hits theaters in December.