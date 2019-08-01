United Airlines offers 'Bachelorette' runner-up Tyler Cameron free trip to reunite with ex Hannah Brown

Will you accept this rose… err, plane ticket?

Though “The Bachelorette” contestant Tyler Cameron didn’t ultimately win Hannah Brown’s heart during season 15, the runner-up has been offered a complimentary trip from United Airlines to visit his former flame.

Customers with the carrier, however, have seized the social-media moment to nag the airline for “pretending they want to help” while ignoring their own real-life travel struggles.

During the July 30 finale, “Bachelorette” Brown gave her final rose to Jedd Wyatt, only to split from the Nashville musician upon learning that he allegedly had a girlfriend at the start of the show's filming — and then begged castoff Cameron to take her back.

Brown, 25, and Cameron, 26, have since agreed that a reunion isn't out of the question, but it may not be soon.

“I cherish Hannah and value her and our friendship so much, but I don’t think it’s healthy for us to jump into anything right away," the runner-up told People. "I think we need to be friends and see where life takes us. Whatever happens, happens.”

Now, United is rooting on a reunion, offering model Cameron a free ticket to see Brown following the “After the Final Rose” special that aired Tuesday night.

“Hey @TylerJCameron3, we heard you have an important date coming up. Need a ride? CC: @AlabamaHannah #BacheloretteFinale,” reps for the carrier wrote on Twitter in a post that has since been liked over 6,000 times and sparked hundreds of comments.

Though some applauded the idea of a sponsored meet-up, other blasted the airline for the proposal.

“Love that you're keeping tabs on the Bachelorette yet it'll take 21 business days for you to reply to my email,” one commenter cracked. “Seems like your priorities are in order.”

“Nah he’s got the hook up with @Delta. Right, Peter?” another joked, alluding to fan-favorite contestant and Delta pilot Peter Weber, who emerged as the second runner-up in season 15.

“Look at them, pretending they want to help. Adorable,” another said of United.

“Be ready for the delays, Tyler! Pack a book,” one warned.

“Give Tyler a free ride to see his girl! They make the cutest couple! Hope he gives her a second shot and she never lets him get away again!” one commenter cheered.

“My boyfriend lives across the country @united I would LOVE a ride,” a hopeful chirped.

“Um, this isn’t going as you expected, is it, @united?” one user joked.

Meanwhile, United has since confirmed their “Team Hannah B.” allegiance to Fox News — and that the offer still stands.

“We’re rooting for Hannah and we thought what better way to help than by offering to get Tyler to her for their date,” a rep for the airline said. “Our tweet to Tyler is one of our most-liked tweets of this year and we thank Bachelor Nation for the support.”

Fox News’ Jessica Sager contributed to this report.