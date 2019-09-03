TSA to allow Star Wars' 'thermal detonator' Coke bottles after ban

“The force” is with you, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge visitors, now that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will officially allow the “thermal detonator”-shaped Coca-Cola bottles to be carried in checked luggage and carry-on bags in the high skies, overturning an earlier ban on traveling with the must-have memento.

Reps for the federal agency announced the news last week, detailing that while the themed soda bottles could be perceived as “replica hand grenades,” they will allow Disney World and Disneyland tourists to take the item home with them – with some stipulations.

“The issue concerning Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge-themed soda bottles has recently been brought to our attention by the general public, as these items could reasonably be seen by some as replica hand grenades, the TSA said in a statement. “We appreciate the concerns being raised because replica explosives are not permitted in either carry-on or checked bags. We have completed our review, and instructed our officers to treat these as an oversized liquid.”

“Because these bottles contain liquids larger than 3.4 ounces, they should be put in checked baggage or emptied to be brought on as carry-on items,” it continued. “TSA officers will maintain the discretion to prohibit any item through the screening checkpoint if they believe it poses a security threat.”

A few days after Galaxy’s Edge finally opened in Disney World to “thousands” of visitors on Aug. 29 – despite the threat of Hurricane Dorian – fans caused a fuss when the TSA ruled that the popular souvenir, inspired by the weapons used by the beloved film franchise’s Stormtroopers and bounty hunters, were effectively banned from all airline bags, TravelPulse reports.

Now, the security agency has slightly softened its stance on the souvenir.

Meanwhile, light sabers are, surprisingly, allowed in the high skies, in both carry-on and checked bags.

“Sadly, the technology doesn't currently exist to create a real lightsaber. However, you can pack a toy lightsaber in your carry-on or checked bag,” officials joked in a notice. “May the force be with you.”

