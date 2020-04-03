TSA confirms first employee death from coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A federal TSA employee at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport passed away Thursday from COVID-19, a statement from TSA to Fox News confirmed.

Francis “Frank” Boccabella III died April 2, 2020 at 39 years old from complications with the virus. He is the first federal TSA employee who has died from COVID-19.

Boccabella, who joined the TSA in 2004, worked as a “TSA officer and worked with cargo inspectors, where he screened air cargo destined for passenger aircraft,” before eventually becoming an Explosive Detection Canine Handler and working with a canine partner to screen passenger bags.

TSA put out a statement regarding the loss.

“The passing of Francis 'Frank' Boccabella III, a valued friend and colleague of the entire Transportation Security Administration family at Newark Liberty International Airport and the larger TSA canine community, saddens all of us deeply. His passing represents a personal loss to all of us who knew him and cherished both his friendship and professionalism,” the statement read.

“We offer heartfelt condolences to Frank’s wife, extended family, his TSA colleagues and his friends.”

TSA has recently increased protocols surrounding how it deals with the spread of coronavirus, such as allowing employees to wear N95 masks and eye protection, as well as mandatory nitrile gloves.

“TSA will continue to follow guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration regarding workforce protection. We are working closely with CDC and will follow any additional guidance that is issued,” a previous statement from TSA to Fox News read.