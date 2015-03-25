TripAdvisor picks top world destinations
TripAdvisor has released their list of Traveler's Choice Destinations for 2012 and has named London the world's top destination, with New York, San Francisco and Las Vegas all making the top 20.
Paris topped the ranks last year but dropped to number 4 this year.
In its fourth year, the awards are based on the popularity of destinations, taking into account travelers’ favorites and most highly rated places.
Here's a look at the top winners:
Top 25 Travelers’ Choice World Destinations:
1. London, England
2. New York City, New York
3. Rome, Italy
4. Paris, France
5. San Francisco, California
6. Marrakech, Morocco
7. Istanbul, Turkey
8. Barcelona, Spain
9. Siem Reap, Cambodia
10. Berlin, Germany
11. Chicago, Illinois
12. Florence, Italy
13. Buenos Aires, Argentina
14. Sydney, Australia
15. Beijing, China
16. Prague, Czech Republic
17. Las Vegas, Nevada
18. Bora Bora, French Polynesia
19. Shanghai, China
20. Honolulu, Hawaii
21. Los Angeles, California
22. New Orleans, Louisiana
23. Cape Town, South Africa
24. Chiang Mai, Thailand
25. Dublin, Ireland
Top 25 Travelers’ Choice U.S. Destinations:
1. New York City, New York
2. San Francisco, California
3. Chicago, Illinois
4. Las Vegas, Nevada
5. Honolulu, Hawaii
6. Los Angeles, California
7. New Orleans, Louisiana
8. Seattle, Washington
9. San Diego, California
10. Orlando, Florida
11. Washington, D.C.
12. Portland, Oregon
13. San Antonio, Texas
14. Savannah, Georgia
15. Boston, Massachusetts
16. Branson, Missouri
17. Atlanta, Georgia
18. Houston, Texas
19. Sedona, Arizona
20. Napa, California
21. Lahaina, Hawaii
22. Austin, Texas
23. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
24. Charleston, South Carolina
25. Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
