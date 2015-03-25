TripAdvisor picks top world destinations

next Image 1 of 3

TripAdvisor has released their list of Traveler's Choice Destinations for 2012 and has named London the world's top destination, with New York, San Francisco and Las Vegas all making the top 20.

Paris topped the ranks last year but dropped to number 4 this year.

In its fourth year, the awards are based on the popularity of destinations, taking into account travelers’ favorites and most highly rated places.

Here's a look at the top winners:

Top 25 Travelers’ Choice World Destinations:

1. London, England

2. New York City, New York

3. Rome, Italy

4. Paris, France

5. San Francisco, California

6. Marrakech, Morocco

7. Istanbul, Turkey

8. Barcelona, Spain

9. Siem Reap, Cambodia

10. Berlin, Germany

11. Chicago, Illinois

12. Florence, Italy

13. Buenos Aires, Argentina

14. Sydney, Australia

15. Beijing, China

16. Prague, Czech Republic

17. Las Vegas, Nevada

18. Bora Bora, French Polynesia

19. Shanghai, China

20. Honolulu, Hawaii

21. Los Angeles, California

22. New Orleans, Louisiana

23. Cape Town, South Africa

24. Chiang Mai, Thailand

25. Dublin, Ireland

Top 25 Travelers’ Choice U.S. Destinations:

1. New York City, New York

2. San Francisco, California

3. Chicago, Illinois

4. Las Vegas, Nevada

5. Honolulu, Hawaii

6. Los Angeles, California

7. New Orleans, Louisiana

8. Seattle, Washington

9. San Diego, California

10. Orlando, Florida

11. Washington, D.C.

12. Portland, Oregon

13. San Antonio, Texas

14. Savannah, Georgia

15. Boston, Massachusetts

16. Branson, Missouri

17. Atlanta, Georgia

18. Houston, Texas

19. Sedona, Arizona

20. Napa, California

21. Lahaina, Hawaii

22. Austin, Texas

23. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

24. Charleston, South Carolina

25. Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

