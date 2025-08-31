Elite Roman family's ancient treasure unearthed in ruins of fire-scorched dwelling

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archaeologists in Romania have unearthed an elite Roman family's ancient treasure, buried for centuries beneath the remains of a millennia-old city.

The discovery, announced by the National History Museum of Romania on Aug. 23, was made within the remains of Histria, an ancient Greek city on the coast of the Black Sea.

The treasure consists of more than 40 coins and several ancient ornaments made of precious metals, according to the MNIR's announcement.

"These artifacts were discovered in the archaeological context of a dwelling that was destroyed by fire during the Roman period," the translated statement noted.

"From the same layer, numerous other artifacts were also found, [including] inscriptions, ceramic vessels, bronze, iron, glass and stone objects."

Pictures show the coins heavily corroded over the centuries with a green and brown patina, yet still retaining their shape, with some gold visible.

Archaeologists believe that the treasure was originally hidden in a wooden chest, which "fused together while retaining its shape," during the fire.

"Most likely, the dwelling belonged to an important family from the mid-2nd century to the mid-3rd century AD, and the valuables were stored in a special place but could not be saved at the time of the fire," the statement noted.

The house also contained limestone pavements and painted walls. The structure was called "sumptuous" by researchers, reflecting the living conditions of well-to-do Romans.

"[It] represents significant testimony for reconstructing a moment in the life of the ancient city during the Principate period," the statement said.

The coins were brought to the MNIR's restoration laboratory. After conservation work was done, the artifacts were added to the museum's collections.

Romania, a country rich with history, has been the setting of several treasure discoveries in recent months.

In the spring, a metal detectorist found a hoard of 1,469 Roman coins in the field of a small village in Romania.

Two metal detectorists also came across millennia-old treasure in Romania this spring, in the historic region of Transylvania.