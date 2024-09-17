Travelers reflect on viral 9-month-long world cruise that took over TikTok

After nine months at sea traveling the world from Australia to Antarctica, passengers on the Ultimate World Cruise have finally reached their final port of home.

Travelers are now revealing what 274 days on a boat was like and how they made life changes to prepare for the "trip of a lifetime" that went viral on TikTok with millions of views under the hashtag #RoyalCaribbeanUltimateWorldCruise.

Jennifer Hunnicutt, PhD, a medical researcher from Las Vegas, was one of the hundreds of passengers aboard the Royal Caribbean World Cruise and recently returned to normal life back in the U.S.

TRAVELERS ON TIKTOK ARE MAKING GROCERY STORES THE HOTTEST VACATION 'DESTINATION'

Hunnicutt said she and her husband booked the cruise after seeing an announcement of the trip in 2021.

"This is 2021, so we're coming out of the pandemic or at least still in the pandemic, and we had a lot of pent-up energy," Hunnicutt told Fox News Digital.

"We had wanted to travel so bad, and we wanted to see the world [and] were like, ‘Maybe we just do this.’"

CEDAR POINT THEME PARK UNVEILS RECORD-BREAKING 'TILT' ROLLER COASTER FOR 2025

Hunnicutt said she had many questions before packing up and leaving, from work life to internet accessibility. She was happy to learn that internet use was included in the cost.

Leading up to the trip, Hunnicutt and her husband made arrangements to still be employed while enjoying their time on the water.

They transitioned to owning their own business, which meant the workload was "super flexible" and they got to decide "how much or how little work" they would take on, Hunnicutt said.

MAN TRAVELS THE WORLD ON A CRUISE SHIP FOR FREE AFTER QUITTING HIS DAY JOB: ‘HAVE LEARNED SO MUCH’

One thing Hunnicutt did not anticipate leading up to her time on the ship was the constant shifting of time zones, she said.

"It's part of being remote and owning your own business and traveling, but it was challenging," Hunnicutt added.

Hunnicutt said she and her husband went on a "world cruise test run" where they booked a similar cabin on another boat to prepare for the longer trip.

TRAVEL EXPERTS REVEAL BEST TIME TO FLY BEFORE A CRUISE AND WHY

"We went to the gym. I specifically scheduled work meetings during that time to see if it was possible to take work calls, and it was on that little test run that we were like, ‘All right, we got this.’ We are so stoked to be doing this for nine months," she said.

CONSIDERING A CRUISE? HIGH SEAS MAY BE THE RIGHT OPTION FOR BOTH FAMILY AND WALLET

Hunnicutt said that as the trip grew closer, she thought about what it would be like to be surrounded by strangers almost 24/7.

"We had the most incredible experiences and learned so much, and it was definitely all worth it." — -Amike Oosthuizen

"I just had a lot of social anxiety about being around all these people who are much older than us, maybe different parts of life than us … and, after the fact, I can say that was not a concern," she added.

AMID SURGING CRUISE SHIP ILLNESSES, EXPERTS SHARE WAYS TO STAY SAFE ON THE HIGH SEAS

"We met the most amazing people, people who will be lifelong friends … I wasn't expecting that."

Hunnicutt said the highlight of the voyage was seeing Antarctica, but there were eight days of traveling in rough waters through the Drake Passage before the ship finally made it to the continent.

The cruise’s itinerary was broken up into four geographic "segments" for a total of 17 unique sailings, and guests also had the opportunity to separately pick and choose certain destinations as opposed to traveling the full nine months. Starting prices for the experience range between $60,000 and $117,000 per person, not including excursions, according to the Royal Caribbean website, FOX Business reported.

Amike Oosthuizen, 26, from South Africa, also booked the cruise and went with her parents and her husband.

15 TRAVEL ESSENTIALS YOU NEED FOR YOUR FIRST CRUISE

"It was definitely the trip of a lifetime. It was really a dream come true," Oosthuizen told Fox News Digital.

"I saw so many places and learned from so many cultures and people from across the world, and it really broadened my perspective [on] the world. I feel really educated, in a sense, because there's so much stuff I didn't know. And I'm like, 'Wow, there's so much out there.'"

Oosthuizen said she and her husband sought out jobs three years before the cruise that would allow them to work remotely during the cruise.

She said she also found friends to stay in her home and take care of her dogs.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

"It was a weird thing to think you're going to pack up your life and just go on this world cruise. And then life is basically going to stop for nine months while you're on the cruise. But, I mean, life goes on. We kept on working. Everything worked out."

Oosthuizen said the experience allowed her to learn more about herself and the world.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Not everything went according to plan, Oosthuizen said, as there were some rough seas. She also said packing her belongings for a nine-month trip and keeping weather changes in mind was challenging.

"A lot of people would come up to me and, like, say, 'How can you do that? Like, it's nine months of your life.' And now, looking back, the nine months went so quick," Oosthuizen said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I feel like this [was an] experience money really can't buy … It was definitely all worth it," she added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Royal Caribbean for comment.

Fox News Digital's Kristen Altus contributed to this report.