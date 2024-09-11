Travel experts reveal best time to fly before a cruise and why

Experienced cruisers likely know how to snag deals, pack with ease and make the most of their time in ports of call.

If you're new to booking a cruise vacation, it's worth noting that it could be risky to fly the same day as your cruise departs.

Here’s what travel experts have to say about when you should fly before a cruise and why.

Canceled or delayed flights could cause you to miss a cruise departure

If you are taking an early flight to Miami hoping to board a cruise that day, in many cases it could go smoothly, but be aware that things could go awry without much notice.

Weather, computer glitches, aircraft maintenance issues and even crew matters could all contribute to delayed and canceled flights.

Experts say it's a better plan to fly the night before a cruise at the very least, but one to two days is ideal to avoid possible travel woes.

"We always, always recommend flying in at least one day early for a cruise – two, if flying internationally," Chris Gray Faust, a spokesperson with Cruise Critic, who is based in Yardley, Pennsylvania, told Fox News Digital.

"The most obvious reason to fly in early is simply to avoid the possibility of not making it to your ship on time, due to airline delays or cancellations, which happen all the time."

In addition, same-day flights could also cause luggage headaches.

If your luggage goes missing, you’ll be in trouble if your ship is leaving within a few hours.

You're in a vacation state of mind

For same-day travelers, worrying about delayed or canceled flights can put a damper on your vacation mindset, Gray Faust said.

"Aside from protecting the logistics of arriving to your cruise, coming in early brings you more peace of mind while you’re traveling," she added.

"Airline issues are never fun, but everything becomes more frantic when you have a ship departure to make."

You can explore your cruise's embarkation port city

Cruise travelers might decide against exploring the city where they board a ship.

This could create a missed opportunity.

"A benefit of going into a port city one or two days early is the opportunity to explore or get to know the port city better," Kelly Connor, a travel adviser with AAA Club Alliance in Marlton, New Jersey, told Fox News Digital.

There are many domestic ports that definitely warrant at least two pre-nights before a cruise, she said.

For instance, New Orleans is a popular bucket-list city to visit, and many cruise lines sail out of that port city.

"The city offers fabulous food, wonderful beignets, great music and, of course, the fabulous partying and people-watching along Bourbon Street. It has a southern flavor all its own," Connor said.

There are also several interesting West Coast cruise ports in California that definitely offer great pre-cruise experiences, including San Diego, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

"Cruise lines departing from these ports include Holland America, Disney, Celebrity and Norwegian, among others," Connor added.

"Los Angeles has Hollywood and Rodeo Drive, as well as excellent restaurants and the Walk of Fame – and don’t forget all of the famous celebrities who call L.A. home," she said.

As for San Diego, the city offers art galleries, a world-famous zoo, beaches and parks.

And, San Francisco has Ghirardelli Square and the Golden Gate Bridge, as well as amazing restaurants.

Miami is also a lively city to spend time in before a cruise. It offers South Beach, art deco hotels, nightlife and an eclectic culinary and music scene.

A good bet for a pre-cruise stay in Miami is the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, as its South Beach location offers onsite gourmet dining, a year-round kids club, direct beach access and a pool.

And don’t miss a chance to spend time in New York City if your ship leaves from there.

The Big Apple has the Empire State Building, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Carnegie Hall, the Cloisters, Central Park and Times Square, as well as many restaurants to try all over the city, Connor noted.

"Overall, I highly recommend pre-nights in departure port cities to give travelers the opportunity to start their vacations early with exploring, whether through day tours we can arrange or exploring on their own," Connor added.

If you’re taking an international cruise, pre-cruise stays in places like Barcelona, Rome and London often have exceptional sightseeing opportunities as well.

Early travel can allow you to board a ship with ease

When you wake up the morning of your cruise in your port city, you’re well rested, and ready to enjoy your well-deserved vacation on the high seas.

"Rather than hurrying through the airport, rushing to secure transportation, or zipping to the cruise port right off the plane, arriving early allows you the chance to have a more leisurely experience so the day of boarding is more relaxed and enjoyable," Gray Faust said.

You can prevent jet lag

If you're traveling internationally, arriving at least a day or two before your cruise also helps to combat jet lag, Connor said.

"By having a slow day or two before you board, you’ll be able to do so much more on your cruise, since your body has more of a chance to adjust to any time differences," she added.

While taking a recent cruise from Budapest, Hungary, Gray Faust flew in early and booked a day at a local thermal bath in the city, she said.

"Beyond being an incredible experience, it’s also known to be a fantastic remedy for jet lag," she continued.

"It was the perfect adjustment ahead of my sailing and meant that I was able to enjoy my first ship excursion rather than yawning the whole time."