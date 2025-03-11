Archaeologists unearth rare artifacts beneath Harriet Tubman's family home

Archaeologists in Hanover, Maryland, came across rare artifacts that have ties to American abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

The evacuation was led by the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) at the site of Tubman’s father, Ben Ross’ home.

"Pieces of plates, pitchers, bowls and more found at the site of Harriet Tubman's father's home give us more insight to how the family lived 200 years ago," MDOT Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said in a press release.

Tubman spent her teenage years living with her father, according to MDOT.

The home sits deep in the wetlands of the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, which was established in 1933 as a refuge for migratory birds, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS).

Archaeologists first discovered the home in 2021 using historical documents to identify where it stood.

"Archaeologists dug one thousand holes along a historic road before finding an 1808 coin and a handful of broken 19th century ceramic sherds," the release said.

After a series of more digging, outlines of bricks were revealed along with window glass and nails.

Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge has over 20,000 acres open for public recreation with more than 5 miles of hiking trails and 17 miles of paddling trails, according to FWS.

MDOT has created a virtual museum as the site is not accessible to the public, history buffs can see 3D models, photographs and artifacts with detailed descriptions.

Tubman led other slaves to freedom, conducting more than 70 people through the Underground Railroad network of abolitionists.

"During public and private meetings during 1858 and 1859, Tubman repeatedly told people that she had rescued 50 to 60 people in eight or nine trips. This was before her very last mission, in December 1860, when she brought away seven people," according to the National Park Service.

