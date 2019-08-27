Tourists ignore warnings, pose at cliffside hours after woman dies taking selfies

Tourists can’t seem to stay away from a dangerous cliffside in Australia – despite warnings from officials and, most recently, the death of a 27-year-old woman who fell while taking selfies.

WOMAN PRAISED AFTER SUBWAY PHOTO SHOOT GOES VIRAL: 'SHE IS MY NEW QUEEN'

On Aug. 17, the young woman plummeted off the cliff at Diamond Head Bay in Vaucluse, New South Wales, around 11:30 a.m., according to local reports. Her identity has not yet been released.

However, within hours of her death, tourists were still showing up to take pictures at the dangerous location – which is accessed only by climbing over a fence that has signs posted by emergency responders warning visitors of the unstable cliff edge.

Diamond Bay Reserve in Sydney, which was popularized by an Instagram influencer earlier this year, has been regularly inundated by tourists who jump the wire fence, despite the warnings and rules prohibiting them from venturing past it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Famed for its gorgeous view, the Sydney-area cliff has grown so popular in recent months that officials have installed physical barriers to prevent people from going out onto the edge. However, the “no selfie zones” have reportedly not helped prevent tourists from wandering out.

"There is an ongoing and justifiable concern that visitors are irresponsibly endangering themselves and others by crossing over fencing and boundary lines and positioning themselves on the cliff ledge," a motion by the Waverly Council concluded in June.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The council agreed to investigate ways to restrict or deter movement around the area, including the possibility of installing cameras and more physical barriers, 7News reports.

“A wind or a stumble or anything [and] that’s the end of them because it’s sheer cliff down,” resident Rona Kahn said to Australia’s Nine News in April.

"We do see a lot of tourists that come past, I believe there's a tour bus that drops off a bunch of people and it makes sense, it's super beautiful down here,” resident Laura Dewitt added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

According to a global study, there were 259 people who died while taking selfies between 2011 and 2017.