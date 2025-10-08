Tourists told to visit iconic destination 'on doctor's orders' as pushback emerges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sweden has launched a novel tourist campaign that urges boosting mind and body by traveling there, yet some are already sharing differing thoughts.

The "Prescribe Sweden" campaign has partnered with medical professionals to help people benefit from the country's "restorative experiences," as announced by Visit Sweden.

Stress management, lifting one's spirits and balancing everyday life are among the benefits of taking a trip to the country, according to the program.

Visitors can fill out a referral forum to bring to their doctor to serve as the basis for taking a medically prescribed trip.

"Medical doctors can generate a prescription and advise patients to spend time in Sweden," notes Visit Sweden on its site.

Professor Yvonne Forsell at Karolinska Institute created a list of recommended nature, lifestyle and cultural activities.

Swedish saunas, for example, are suggested to promote relaxation, social connection and physical recovery.

Regular sauna bathing is linked to a 65% lower risk of Alzheimer's disease and dementia, Visit Sweden said, citing a 2018 study published in the National Library of Medicine.

Another activity listed is foraging in the wild — highlighting the tradition of looking for fresh berries and mushrooms.

Foraging supports well-being, said Visit Sweden, through stress reduction, connection to nature and mental restoration.

The tourist board states that it does not cover "any costs incurred with a prescription to visit Sweden."

Dr. Sam Everington, British Medical Association vice president, is listed as a medical professor who supports the "prescription."

"Spending time in nature and engaging with culture are evidence-based ways to support both mental and physical health. Sweden offers an ideal setting for this kind of care," Everington is quoted as saying on the Visit Sweden site.

About 9.15% of foreign travelers were American in 2024, according to Visit Sweden.

In the "r/Sweden" forum on Reddit, one traveler called the Nordic country the best in the world.

"Just got back home (to the USA) from Sweden with utter depression. Visiting Sweden has taught me what a country ought to look like," the user wrote.

The traveler added, "I got to pick some mushrooms! They were delicious. I’ve never seen beard moss until I went to the Swedish forest."

Another person, however, claimed to be Swedish and wrote on the forum, "Not wishing to be a downer, but it is a bit disheartening to hear our streets being described as clean, pristine and impeccable."

"I see tons of plastic, paper, cans … pretty much everywhere l go," the person added.

Another person warned, "Just be aware [of] the thick winter darkness."

"It's a great country, but not without its problems," said yet another person.

On Facebook, a different person posed this question: "And who will pay for travel and visa?"

Said another, "Even if my doc prescribes me to visit Sweden, my [job] won't allow it."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Swedish government for comment.