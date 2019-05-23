Comedian finds 2 flies smashed into roll he bought at airport: 'Extra and free protein'

A traveler at Dublin Airport was in for a shock when he unwrapped his bread roll.

Irish comedian Martin “Beanz” Warde had flown into Dublin Airport on May 19. When his plane landed, Warde said he quickly bought a bread roll at Terminal 1 at the airport as he rushed to catch a bus to take him back to Galway.

Once he was on the bus, he realized his roll came with something he wasn’t expecting.

"Just bought this breakfast roll in the shop at Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport. Why are there two weird looking insects stuck to it? F**king disgusting?." Warde shared on Twitter.

However, since the man was already on the bus and unable to return to baguette, he did what any hungry comedian on a bus does – he ate it, just avoiding the fly part.

“To be honest I shared the pic because it was unusual, I still ate the baguette, minus the flies. These things happen in the food industry, it's no big deal, extra and free protein,” Warde told Fox News in an email.

Warde said he didn’t file a complaint with the company, but did send them a tweet.

“To be honest they missed an opportunity to ask me if I wanted flies with that, I think that would have made my day,” the funnyman added.

According to Dublin Live, an investigation into the insects squashed on the roll has been opened.

“We have contacted Mr. Warde, apologized for the unacceptable experience that he had at one of the food outlets here, and sought further information from him to help us investigate the issue,” the statement read. "We have raised the issue with the company that operates the outlet in question and it has also apologized to Mr. Warde directly.”

Dublin Airport told the outlet that the bread rolls are sourced externally, and that the incident did not occur at Dublin Airport, but at the supplier.

"However, we take all complaints of this nature very seriously, and all of the firms that operate food outlets on the airport campus have to abide by all applicable national and EU food safety regulations at all times,” the statement continued.