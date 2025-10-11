Tourist hot spot shaken after human foot washes ashore; police launch investigation: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A beachgoer in Ibiza made a grisly discovery Friday morning when a human foot washed ashore on one of the island’s busiest beaches, Playa d’en Bossa.

Local outlet Diario de Ibiza reported that the remains appeared among storm debris and were spotted by an unidentified man walking along the shore. The witness immediately alerted authorities, and by around 8 a.m. local time, several Spanish National Police patrol units had arrived at the scene.

Images published by The Sun show police officers and investigators in high-visibility vests inspecting the area as onlookers gathered nearby. Authorities closed off part of the beach to collect evidence and prevent contamination of the site.

The man who made the discovery reportedly secured the foot with a stick to keep it from being swept back into the water, according to Diario de Ibiza.

Some witnesses were staying at the nearby Hotel Vibra Algarb, a beachfront four-star property, while others were passing by on their way to a local gym, outlets including Metro UK and The Sun reported.

"The incident has caused great commotion among residents and tourists who were walking along the beach at the time," one local source told Diario de Ibiza.

Police have not yet determined where the limb came from.

Officials told Metro UK they are "not ruling out any hypotheses and are continuing to work to clarify the facts." No additional details have been released.

The discovery came just three days after a separate incident in which a decomposed body was found floating roughly two miles off the coast near Talamanca Bay on Tuesday, Oct. 7, according to Periódico de Ibiza y Formentera. Maritime authorities recovered the remains and brought them to the port of Ibiza.

Investigators have not confirmed any connection between the two findings.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Spanish National Police for comment.

