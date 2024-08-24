'Top Thrill 2' roller coaster at Cedar Point will not reopen this season

Top Thrill 2, the long-awaited re-imagining of Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster, will not reopen this operating season, the Sandusky, Ohio-based park announced on August 23.

In the statement, Cedar Point said that work was ongoing to modify the ride's vehicles, and laid most of the blame on the ride's manufacturer, Zamperla.

Zamperla, an Italian-based manufacturer, was announced as the manufacturer of Top Thrill 2 in 2023. Top Thrill Dragster, the original coaster, was manufactured by Intamin.

"We sincerely appreciate your patience while Top Thrill 2's manufacturer, Zamperla, has been working diligently to complete a mechanical modification to the coaster vehicles," Cedar Point said in a statement posted to its social media platforms and website.

"Unfortunately, the manufacturer will not be able to complete the modifications needed in time to reopen the coaster in 2024," they said.

"We are extremely disappointed that we cannot open the ride this season, but remain committed to delivering a reliable, consistent and unparalleled coaster experience for our guests in 2025," said Cedar Point, adding a "sincere apology."

Cedar Point is open daily until Labor Day, and then operates during select weekends until November 2.

Top Thrill 2 opened on May 4, 2024, following several days of previews prior to its official opening. Just over a week later, the park announced that the ride would have an "extended closure" due to an issue with the ride's vehicles.

Since its closure, the X account @TopThrillStatus has been documenting the work that has been done on the coaster, including the testing of the modified trains.

"If you didn’t catch it, [Top Thrill 2] was testing again last night. This increase in testing is exactly what I’d hope to see, as the more it tests, the closer to an opening we are," said @TopThrillStatus on August 22.

Top Thrill 2 was described by Cedar Point as "the world's tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster."

A "strata roller coaster" refers to any roller coaster over 400 feet tall. Top Thrill 2's predecessor, Top Thrill Dragster, was the first-ever "strata" coaster.

Top Thrill Dragster, which previously held the record for tallest roller coaster, closed permanently after a 2021 incident in which a woman was struck by a "small metal object" that had come off the ride. In 2022, Cedar Point announced that the ride would be "re-imagined."

The park constructed a 420-foot "spike" behind Top Thrill Dragster's original 420-foot "top hat" feature.

The new ride has riders going forward and backward on the spike before cresting the top hat.

Prior to its sudden closure, Top Thrill 2 received rave reviews from roller coaster enthusiasts.

Taylor Bybee and Sarah Anderson, the two Virginia-based roller coaster enthusiasts behind the popular YouTube channel "Coaster Studios," were able to ride Top Thrill 2 on its opening day.

In a May email to Fox News Digital, Bybee and Anderson said they had "an amazing experience with Top Thrill 2," noting that they "at no time felt unsafe."

On X, users who were able to ride Top Thrill 2 during its brief operational period reflected on their experiences.

"I was fortunate to ride Top Thrill 2 three times at a charity event at the end of April. Who knew that I would be in such an exclusive club," posted X user Anthony DiPiero on August 23.

Self-described "Coaster enthusiast" Andrew Lineweaver posted on X calling Top Thrill 2's opening "probably the worst debut season we’ve ever seen from a coaster that’s opened with riders, even worse than the OG Top Thrill Dragster."

Lineweaver continued, adding "I’m still so thankful to have gotten 2 rides because the ride experience is PHENOMENAL. Excited to get many more rides next year!"

The Cedar Fair, parent company of Cedar Point, operates 17 amusement and water park locations across the United States and Canada.

The company merged with competing amusement park chain Six Flags in July 2024.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cedar Point for additional comment.