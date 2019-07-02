Expand / Collapse search
Beach
Published

Thrill-seeker rescued from 55 feet in the air after ‘Vomatron’ ride loses power

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
This was not how this ride was supposed to go.

A rider was rescued from 55 feet in the air by Florida firefighters after becoming trapped on “The Vomatron” ride at an amusement center in Bay County on Sunday.

TRAM ACCIDENT AT DOLLYWOOD LEAVES GUESTS WITH 'BUMPS AND BRUISES'

The Bay County Fire Rescue responded to the incident on Front Beach, where a rider had become stuck after the ride lost power, crews shared on Twitter.

According to photos Bay County Fire Rescue shared on social media, the rider was stuck in a near horizontal position as the ride appeared to be on its ascent.

“Ladder 1 was put to good use by firefighters & we are happy to report the rider, though shaken, is fine,” the crews said on the rescue.

The rider was rescued from 55-feet in the air.

According to a website for the Vomatron, the ride is a “giant propeller with seats on each end.” The ride rotates the passengers, who are restrained by overhead lap bar, in a circle, and reportedly reaches speeds over 75 miles per hour.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.