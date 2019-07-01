Tram accident at Dollywood leaves guests with 'bumps and bruises'

An accident involving two trams at Dollywood left several guests with “bumps and bruises.”

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Tennessee theme park. Four guests were transported to a nearby hospital, but the park claims that this was only due to an “abundance of caution.”

One of the trams involved in the accident was stopped on a service road when the second tram hit it from behind. The driver of the second tram has not been given a citation at this time, WFMY 2 reports. According to Dollywood employee, the driver has been an employee at the park for 15 years. The tram was reportedly traveling at around 10 miles per hour at the time of the accident.

The incident is still being investigated.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Dollywood said, “At approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, a passenger tram, stopped on a service road, was struck in the rear by another tram. Dollywood emergency crews responded immediately assisted by the Pigeon Forge Fire Department and Sevier County ambulance service.“

“While several guests received bumps and bruises, under an abundance of caution, four guests were transported to the LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville with minor injuries,” the statement continues. “They were treated and released.”