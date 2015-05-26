The world's most luxurious hotel pools

From rooftop to mountaintop, Los Angeles to the Aegean Sea, have a splash in these beautiful hotel pools.

1. Oberoi Udavillas, Udaipur

The pool at Udaipur's Oberoi Udavillas is overwhelmingly beautiful—to the front, lush gardens and Lake Pichola; to the back, the domes and sand-colored arches of a traditional Mewari palace. Don't swim well with others? Book the Kohinoor Suite and score your own.

2. Amandari, Bali

The green-tiled infinity pool at Amandari overlooks the even-greener rice terraces in the gorge below. Gamelon players take residence in the pavilion just behind the pool at sunset, drumming you into Balinese bliss.

3. The Library, Surat Thani

This Chaweng Beach boutique hotel doesn't isn't one for following suit (think in-room mood lighting and suggestive room service signs), so when it came to their pool, the obvious color was anything but blue. Orange, red and yellow mosaic tiles create a fiery contrast to the Gulf of Thailand, just behind it.

4. The Standard Downtown L.A.

Waterbeds, red astroturf, and nightly dance floor DJs—André Balazs's South Flower outpost is all loud, Los Angeles luxe. But it's relaxing too—during the day, the pool's rooftop position affords sweeping views of the city and mountains behind it.

5. Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes

This five-star former villa boasts a pool that's carved into the natural rock of Cap d’Antibes. It's heated and saltwater, with incredible views of the Mediterranean surrounding the prestigious, 118-room resort. Want to swim in that too? Make your entrance from the hotel's overwater trapeze.

