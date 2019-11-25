Passengers have full Thanksgiving meal on crowded subway train, video shows

With nearly 26.8 million people planning on traveling for Thanksgiving this year – and hourslong traffic jams in the forecast – what better way to avoid the holiday commute stress than by eating on the train.

A video posted online shows a crowded subway car in New York City. However, instead of distracted passengers idly standing around, they were enjoying a Thanksgiving meal complete with turkey, mac and cheese and cornbread as well as sparkling beverages, plastic cups and flatware — all served on a long table.

The footage, which was recorded Sunday and posted on Instagram, shows a group gathered around the fixings while a woman wearing an apron carves the turkey. Others appear to help themselves to the trays of food.

“Everybody get their plates and sit down and eat,” the woman tells fellow passengers.

The train was reportedly a Brooklyn-bound L train.

Instagram user Flannery Foster, who posted the video, captioned the unusual clip with a heartfelt, “That #macandcheese was correct and the company was classy. I f’ing love nyc.”

