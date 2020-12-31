Thailand bans eating, drinking on domestic flights due to coronavirus surge

Thai airlines will no longer be able to serve food or drinks on domestic flights.

In a public announcement issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand on Thursday, eating and drinking has been banned to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"The in-flight consumption of food and beverage shall be suspended," the announcement said, which was written by the aviation authority’s Deputy Director General Sarun Benjanirat.

THAI AIRWAYS’ OFFERS ‘FLIGHT TO NOWHERE’ THAT WILL FLY OVER SACRED BUDDHIST SITES

For emergency cases, cabin crews are permitted to provide food or drinking water to passengers in need, but must do so in an "isolated area" that is "as far away from other passengers as possible."

However, these instances shall be completely up to each cabin crew’s discretion and will be done if deemed necessary.

Other safety measures that will be implemented include the suspension of in-flight newspapers, magazines or ad pamphlets in addition to health screenings, face coverings and social distancing.

TRIPADVISOR WARNS USERS ABOUT THAI HOTEL AFTER AMERICAN JAILED OVER CRITICAL REVIEW

In Thailand, there have been a total of 6,884 cases of coronavirus reported since late January, according to Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard. Of those reported, 4,240 cases resulted in recoveries while 61 have resulted in death.

The number of positive cases in the country has surged in the last 10 days, with 1,783 cases being confirmed between Dec. 19 and Dec. 29.

SINGAPORE AIRPORT OFFERS INDOOR GLAMPING DURING HOLIDAY SEASON

Thailand’s highest number of cases reported in a single day occurred on Dec. 21, which saw 809 people infected with the novel coronavirus.

December is typically included in the high season for tourism, according to travel experts from the international flight booking resource FareBoom. However, the global pandemic has severely hindered international travel despite the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand having lifted its ban on foreign flights in June.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is not immediately clear if resumed tourism or Thai holidays are a contributing factor to the country’s rising number of COVID-19 cases.

National holiday celebrations for the month of December include the King’s Birthday (Dec. 7), Constitution Day (Dec. 10) and Father’s Day (Dec. 11).

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently lists Thailand as a low risk country for coronavirus.