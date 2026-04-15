Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Travel

Airline unveils stacked bunk bed 'pods' as backlash builds over pricey, cramped way to fly

Travelers on social media share viral reactions about spending $495 for 4-hour sessions in bed pods

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
close
Mom makes sourdough bread on international flight Video

Mom makes sourdough bread on international flight

Maria Baradell, a mom of five, traveled from Dallas, Texas, to Barcelona, Spain, and decided to make sourdough on the airplane. In a viral TikTok, she can be seen mixing, folding and fermenting the dough.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Air New Zealand is introducing what some regard as a game changer for economy passengers who want a good night's sleep, but travelers are strongly divided on the new feature.

The airline said travelers will soon be able to book time in its new "Skynest" pods, a first-of-its-kind feature that offers beds for passengers who are not flying in first class.

The pods will debut on flights between Auckland and New York, a route that can last up to 18 hours.

PASSENGERS REFUSING TO WEAR HEADPHONES ON FLIGHTS COULD BE KICKED OFF AIRCRAFT: 'IT'S ABOUT TIME'

Each Skynest includes six individual sleeping pods stacked in a bunk-style layout, allowing passengers to lie flat in a private space separate from their seats.

In an updated media release, the airline said each pod will include a mattress, pillow, blanket, reading light, ventilation and a privacy curtain, along with charging outlets for devices.

Air New Zealand plane with bunk beds and economy seating.

Air New Zealand is launching "Skynest," a new economy-class feature that lets passengers reserve lie-flat, bunk-style pods to rest on long-haul flights (pictured). (Air New Zealand)

Passengers will also receive a complimentary kit, with items such as an eye mask and earplugs.

Access to the pods will not be included in the base ticket price, the airline noted.

FLIGHT PASSENGERS SLAM AIRLINES FOR PUSHING EARLY BAG CHECKS EVEN WITH EMPTY BINS ON BOARD

Instead, travelers can book a single four-hour session per flight, with prices starting at a whopping $495.

Fox News Digital reached out to Air New Zealand for comment.

Passenger sleeping in Air New Zealand Economy Skynest pod with lie-flat bed and sleep mask on ultra-long-haul flight.

Passengers can reserve one four-hour session per flight, with prices beginning at $495. (Air New Zealand)

Travelers quickly flocked to Reddit to share opinions and gripes.

The main complaint was price.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"I'm not sure it's a terrible idea. Seventeen hours in an economy seat is brutal! An opportunity to spend 4 hours stretched out would be heaven for some travelers," one commenter said.

But many thought the price was exorbitant.

"One hundred dollars per hour to sleep. This better be some good sleep," another said, strongly disagreeing.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

It would "take me at least an hour to fall asleep thinking about how much money it was costing me," a Reddit user complained.

"Are people flying economy going to part with their money to lie down for four hours?" another person said.

At the same time, some travelers said the option could make sense financially compared to more expensive upgrades, noting it may offer a middle-ground alternative between economy and business class.

Passengers relaxing in Air New Zealand Economy Skynest pods, reading and resting in lie-flat sleeping spaces on long-haul flight.

The airline said each pod will feature a mattress, pillow, blanket, reading light, ventilation, a privacy curtain, and charging outlets for devices. (Air New Zealand)

The feature builds on the airline’s existing "Skycouch," which allows passengers to convert a row of seats into a flat surface.

Other airlines are also exploring similar options.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox Business previously reported that airlines are increasingly focusing on premium and comfort-based offerings as they look to boost revenue.

Carriers like United Airlines have expanded higher-end seating and upgraded cabin features, betting that travelers will continue to pay more for added comfort, particularly on long-haul flights.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Bradford Betz of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue