Long lines form at tribal gas stations as drivers chase steep discounts amid high fuel costs

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Many drivers across the U.S. are flocking to tribal gas stations as a way to save money, amid high fuel prices during the ongoing Iran conflict.

In Washington state, one driver said she went out of her way to fill up her car's gas tank on tribal land after noticing a significant price difference.

"I purposely drove here just for the gas," traveler Junelle Lewis told The Associated Press while filling up her SUV at a station on the Tulalip Reservation.

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The Tulalip Tribes is a federally recognized Indian tribe in the mid-Puget Sound region of Washington state, according to its website.

Lewis paid about 75 cents less per gallon than nearby stations, she told AP.

Gas prices nationwide have risen by more than $1 since late February, reaching an average of about $4.15 per gallon, according to AAA, although prices have been stabilizing somewhat since then.

For some drivers, the savings at tribal stations can add up quickly.

In parts of California and New Mexico, fuel has been reported to cost 50 to 60 cents less per gallon compared to nearby locations.

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The difference often comes down to taxes.

Tribal gas stations typically do not pay state fuel taxes when selling on tribal land, allowing them to offer lower prices in many cases. Federal fuel taxes still apply, but the exemption from state taxes can create a noticeable price gap.

The U.S. has hundreds of tribally owned gas stations — many located along major travel routes, making them accessible options for drivers looking to cut costs.

Savings, however, are not guaranteed everywhere.

Some drivers say the price difference depends heavily on location and state tax rates.

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On Reddit, travelers shared a variety of experiences, with some reporting significant savings and others saying the difference was minimal.

"Filled up on [a reservation] last weekend for $3.50 while the average is around $4," one user wrote.

Some drivers said they go out of their way to take advantage of the lower prices.

"If I can save a buck every two gallons, you bet I am driving out … to refill," one user wrote.

Others noted that in areas with lower fuel taxes, the savings may be smaller or nonexistent.

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"Price isn't much, if any, better than Costco," one user commented.

Experts say consumers can benefit from comparing prices before filling up, using apps or local knowledge to find cheaper options.

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The Associated Press contributed reporting.