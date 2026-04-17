Cruise passengers witness terrifying rescue at sea as stranded man and cat pulled from failing sailboat

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A Carnival Cruise Line ship came to the rescue of a stranded sailor and his cat on Tuesday, April 14, after crew members spotted distress signals coming from a disabled sailboat in open waters on the ship's path from Galveston, Texas, to Cozumel, Mexico.

The Carnival Legend was sailing a Caribbean itinerary when crew members noticed emergency flares.

They acted swiftly — deploying a small boat to bring the man and his cat, Dahlia, safely onboard, as video captured at the scene shows.

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"The sailor and his cat are safe and doing well," Carnival Cruise Line told Fox News Digital in a statement.

The sailor had been drifting for several days after having engine issues.

He lit the flares desperately hoping to be rescued, the company said.

"The sailor is currently being cared for by Legend’s medical team," Carnival also said in its statement.

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It did not release the man's name.

Passengers aboard the ship witnessed the dramatic rescue as it unfolded, with many describing it as a memorable and emotional moment during their trip.

"We've been on probably 30 cruises before and never experienced anything like this," a cruise passenger and his wife told Fox 26 in an interview.

"To be out in the middle of the ocean, and then you look out, and you see a spotlight shining on a sailboat that was just kind of going up and down in the waves … You could tell [the sailboat] was distressed."

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Dahlia the cat quickly became an unexpected guest aboard the ship, drawing attention from travelers and crew alike.

The Carnival Legend is a Spirit-class cruise ship that launched in 2002 after being built in Finland, according to the company.

The ship is about 963 feet long and can accommodate roughly 2,100 passengers, along with a crew of around 900.

Over the years, the Legend has sailed a range of itineraries, including the Caribbean and Alaska, while undergoing updates to add modern amenities.

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It remains an active part of Carnival’s fleet, offering a mix of dining, entertainment and family-friendly features.

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Khloe Quill of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.