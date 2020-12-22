Singapore airport offers indoor glamping during holiday season

Now you can go glamping in an airport.

Singapore’s Changi Airport has been offering "Glamping in the Clouds" as part of its holiday season Festival Village, which is running until Jan. 3.

Visitors can stay overnight inside "glamping," or glamorous camping, tents at the airport’s retail and leisure wing, according to Reuters.

"Glamping in the Clouds" allows groups of up to four people can stay inside luxury "festive-themed" tents at the airport’s highest level beside "towering ficus trees decorated with fairy lights," airport officials said in a statement.

Customers can also book glamping tents on the ground level next to the airport’s Rain Vortex, the world’s largest indoor waterfall.

"For those looking for more than the conventional hotel staycation, a glampcation at Jewel combines the fun of camping outdoors with modern-day comforts," the Festive Village website says.

Although the experience includes discounts on shopping and lots of Christmas lights, guests who stay overnight do have to use public bathrooms, according to Reuters.

A night's stay costs 320 SGD (about $240) to stay on a weeknight and 360 SGD (about $270) to stay on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday night, according to the website.

However, as of Tuesday evening, the "Glampcations" have all been booked up, the website says.

One woman told Reuters that she and her husband decided to take their family glamping because of how challenging the year has been.

"Usually we go out of the country every holiday but since we can’t travel much and it’s a school holiday, I thought why not do something different for the children," Fadlina Musa told Reuters.