Travelers clash over whether cruise lines should allow dogs and cats on board or not

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A long-standing debate about traveling with pets has been reignited as a Denver, Colorado-based cruise operator starts accepting dogs and cats onboard its ships.

Fabled Voyages, a residential cruise startup, began accepting deposits on March 30, 2026, positioning its pet-friendly policy as a primary selling point for 15-year residencies.

"With a desire to travel the world and include our dachshunds with us, the safest and easiest method was through a yacht [or] ship," the company told Fox News Digital.

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The founders noted that while private yachts offer freedom, they lack the scale and amenities of a large-scale residential ship.

Most major cruise lines prohibit non-service animals due to practical challenges such as sanitation, limited space, allergies and strict port regulations, according to Travel Noire.

Last year, however, Margaritaville at Sea offered a much-hyped dog-friendly cruise in November 2025.

The 6-night Caribbean trip on the Islander ship was designed for 250 dogs and their owners, CruiseHive said.

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Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 offers a limited kennel program, according to CruiseCritic — while niche operators like Cruise Tails run occasional dog-focused sailings.

"Our Residential Cruise ship is not solely about the cruise experience, but more importantly, [it] minimizes the barriers to living a fulfilling life [and] traveling the world with those that matter," Fabled Voyages said.

To keep both pet parents and non-pet passengers happy, the ship will feature designated residential areas and pet-specific zones. The company will even have grooming and veterinary services onboard, it said.

The cruise line will offer global itineraries that include South America, Southeast Asia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.

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Under its 2026 program, dogs up to 40 pounds and cats up to 20 pounds will be allowed in cabins, provided the animals pass veterinary clearance and meet international travel requirements.

International regulations remain a major hurdle. Countries such as China, Jamaica and Iceland enforce strict entry requirements, the USDA Animal and Plant Inspection Service stipulates.

Animals, of course, are nothing new to ocean travel. The Titanic famously carried at least a dozen dogs, complete with kennels and daily exercise routines, according to Smithsonian magazine.

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Now, the tide may be turning again. Residential cruises are one of the fastest-growing corners of the cruise market. Yet travelers are strongly divided about having pets onboard.

In a Reddit discussion about cruises with pets — not specifically about Fabled Voyages — passengers were split.

Companies "should have specific dog cruises. My dogs would love that," one traveler said.

"We have dogs onboard, pet state rooms ... and no one cares. It is just normal," another person agreed.

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But the concept was a hard "no" for many cruise lovers.

"Absolutely not! Not on planes, buses, trains and not on ships. Not everybody is comfortable surrounded by animals," a Reddit user said, referring to pets on cruises in general, not Fabled Voyages.

"I don’t want to have to avoid dog poop on my vacation ... or hear your dog bark in your stateroom," said another person. "True service animals are fine ... your labradoodle isn’t fine."

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Another complained, "If people on ships are similar to those on land, there will be dog poop on the decks, and people will let their dogs bark in their staterooms while they go to the casino or something."

Yet another said, "Yeah, so you can bring it to the ... buffet, and [we'll] have dog hair in our food? ... Can I bring my cat, horse, cow, sheep, goat, turtle, goldfish, parrot and iguana, too?"