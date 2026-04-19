Titanic survivor's life jacket sells for over $900K at auction, far exceeding price expectations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A life jacket worn by a Titanic survivor sold for more than $900,000 at auction Saturday, far exceeding expectations and highlighting the enduring fascination with the doomed ship.

The flotation device — believed to be one of only a handful of Titanic life jackets still in existence — was used by first-class passenger Laura Mabel Francatelli during the ship’s 1912 sinking and was the only one of its kind ever offered at auction.

It sold for 670,000 pounds, or roughly $906,000, including fees, at Henry Aldridge & Son auctioneers in Devizes, England, to an unidentified telephone bidder.

The final price far surpassed its estimated range of about $339,000 to $475,000.

DEEP-SEA TREASURE HUNTER FREED AFTER DECADE BEHIND BARS FOR REFUSING TO REVEAL GOLD LOCATION

Other items sold at the auction included a seat cushion from a Titanic lifeboat, which fetched about $527,000 and was purchased by the owners of Titanic museums in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Branson, Missouri.

"These record-breaking prices illustrate the continuing interest in the Titanic story, and the respect for the passengers and crew whose stories are immortalized by these items of memorabilia," auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said.

Francatelli wore the life jacket as she boarded Lifeboat No. 1 with 11 others after the Titanic — described at the time as "practically unsinkable" — struck an iceberg just before midnight on April 14, 1912, off Newfoundland during its maiden voyage from England to New York.

NONPROFIT USES UNDERWATER TECHNOLOGY TO SEARCH FOR MISSING SERVICE MEMBERS

She and seven other survivors from the same lifeboat later signed the item.

Francatelli, then 22, had boarded the Titanic in France while working as a secretary to fashion designer Lady Lucy Duff Gordon and her husband, Sir Cosmo Duff Gordon.

She later recalled being helped into a life preserver and directed to the deck as lifeboats were lowered. Lifeboat No. 1, which had a capacity of 40, became controversial for failing to return to pick up additional survivors from the freezing Atlantic waters.

WORLD'S LARGEST MEDIEVAL CARGO SHIP EMERGES FROM ITS UNDERWATER GRAVE OFF ONE COUNTRY'S COAST

The cream-colored life jacket, made of canvas with cork-filled sections, has been displayed at museums in the United States and Europe.

While the item fetched a high price, it fell short of the record for Titanic memorabilia. In 2024, a gold pocket watch given to the captain of the RMS Carpathia — the ship that rescued more than 700 survivors — sold for 1.56 million pounds, or nearly $2 million at the time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Saturday’s auction took place 114 years after the Carpathia arrived in New York with Titanic survivors on April 18, 1912.

Fox News Digital's Kelly McGreal and The Associated Press contributed to this report.