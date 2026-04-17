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Travel Safety

State of emergency declared as US warns travelers to reconsider visiting popular getaway

Urgent travel advisory in effect as authorities cite spike in violent criminal activity

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
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Americans are being warned to rethink travel to a sunny Caribbean destination as crime and concerns about terrorism rise. 

The U.S. Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of State had updated its travel advisory regarding American tourists.

The advisory cautions that Americans should "reconsider travel to Trinidad and Tobago due to crime," citing a "heightened risk of terrorism."

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The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is authorized to search and enter private and public properties while the State of Emergency (SOE), which was declared March 2, remains in effect.

Bail is suspended during this time, meaning that anyone arrested for crimes in the country will be unable to leave local custody.

Two people on beach in Trinidad near boat

The State Department updated its advisory as Trinidad and Tobago faces ongoing public safety challenges and security concerns. (iStock)

Authorities say the order is due to "a spike in violent criminal activity that could threaten public safety."

The embassy said that "although violent crime in Trinidad and Tobago has dropped greatly since 2024 due to security efforts started during the previous state of emergencies, crime remains a challenge throughout the country" — adding that crime rates are lower in Tobago than in Trinidad.

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The advisory also states that U.S. government employees are prohibited from entering certain areas of the capital city, Port of Spain, including Laventille, Piccadilly Street and Besson Street.

Travelers are advised against entering Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite and the interior of Queen's Park Savannah, as well as certain parts of Charlotte Street.

View of beach in Trinidad with tourists, swimmers

The Caribbean nation, known for its beaches and carnival, is facing renewed scrutiny over crime levels. (iStock)

At night, Americans are also discouraged from going to any of the beaches in Port of Spain as well as its downtown district, Fort George and Queen's Park Savannah.

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Trinidad and Tobago are distinct islands that were merged into a single colony in 1889, during British rule. They stayed unified when they declared independence in 1962.

The islands are known for their diving and snorkeling opportunities, as well as their beaches. Trinidad is especially known for its high-energy carnival celebrations.

Aerial view of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

The advisory includes warnings about visiting beaches and downtown areas in Port of Spain, seen above, at night. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Officials are also advising tourists to exercise increased caution in rural areas due to health risks and limited healthcare access.

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The advisory was discussed in a recent Reddit forum about Trinidad and Tobago, with some locals voicing alarm about the crime situation.

Overview of Parlatuvier Bay in Tobago West Indies

The advisory warns that Americans should "reconsider travel to Trinidad and Tobago due to crime." (Getty Images)

"My heart actually feels broken, and I feel a bit hopeless about crime in T&T," one Reddit user wrote.

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"I am seriously worried about my close family, as it [crime] can hit anyone now."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

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