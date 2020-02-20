'Leaning Tower of Dallas' becomes viral attraction after implosion failed to collapse building

When life gives you lemons, make it a tourist attraction.

A botched demolition Sunday morning near downtown Dallas has resulted in a must-visit location now deemed the Leaning Tower of Dallas.

The 11-story structure’s implosion, which did not collapse the center stack as planned, was recorded and immediately shared to Twitter, where it quickly went viral with comparisons to the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Several posted their own Pisa-esque poses with the fenced-off tilted tower.

However, the Internet-famous landmark does not appear to be long for this world, as the company in charge of the demolition will reportedly finish the job next week – despite a petition pleading to “Save the Leaning Tower of Dallas” and make it a UNESCO World Heritage Site.