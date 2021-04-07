Teen saves drowning toddler during spring break trip to Orlando

The best way to celebrate spring break is by being a hero.

A teenager visiting Orlando, Fla., rescued a toddler from drowning at a hotel pool. According to reports, the young woman pulled the child out of the water just in time.

Kaydence Henslee, a 13-year-old from Mayhill, N.M., was spending time at the pool when she noticed a toddler floating face down in the deep end, Fox 46 reports. She told news outlets that while the sight scared her, she intuitively dove into the water and pulled the child out. The little girl's lip had reportedly turned purple by the time she was rescued.

DISNEY WORLD GUEST CLAIMED HE SPENT $15G SO HE COULDN'T BE ARRESTED AS HE WAS BEING ARRESTED

The child was eventually identified as a three-year-old from Missouri. Mom Ashley Williams said she had just stepped away from the pool for a few minutes.

"I just remember seeing another woman run across and yell into the bar area for someone to call 911 because a baby had just drowned," Williams said. "I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I didn’t think it was my baby."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Fortunately, a bystander performed CPR on the child, who was later rushed to a nearby hospital. The girl reportedly fully recovered by 5 a.m. the following day. According to Williams, doctors told her that if her daughter hadn’t been pulled out of the water when she had been, the situation could have ended in tragedy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Henslee’s family reportedly swapped information with the Williams family and they plan to keep in touch. They say they shared photos of their Easter celebrations and plan to celebrate the little girl's upcoming fourth birthday.