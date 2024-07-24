Summer vacation ideas while there's still time: Here are 6 smart spots to consider

There's still plenty of time this summer to make topnotch travel getaway plans.

Sure, a road trip to the mountains or a week at the beach is ideal for a well-deserved summer vacation — but if you’re looking for some suggestions that are an airplane away, read on.

Fox News Digital spoke to several travel experts to find out how to pursue your wanderlust, whether it’s a solo trip, a couple’s escape, a friends’ getaway or a special family vacation.

Check out these six intriguing options, each with plenty to offer.

1. Ireland

Whether you want to explore your (or a friend's or family member's) Irish heritage, play golf or immerse yourself in the food and drink scene, the Emerald Isle is a place to consider.

It offers a unique blend of bustling cities such as Dublin and Belfast, charming coastal cities like Cork and Galway, and rolling countryside towns throughout the spectacular island.

Getting there is a cinch, as there are direct flights from Midwest and East Coast airports — making it easy for the young and the young at heart.

While in Ireland, be sure to visit the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, which offers a "brewery experience" while sharing tales of "Ireland's famous beer" with tastings and a rooftop bar, according to its website; and consider a visit to the whiskey distilleries of Jameson, Teeling and Pearse Lyons.

Afterward, consider the centrally located Grafton Hotel for a peaceful night’s rest.

The summer months are considered the best time to travel to Ireland, according to Intrepid Travel, an agency based in Canada.

While you might enjoy nice weather, summer is also peak season — so you can expect crowds at popular destinations.

If you want to avoid the crowds, look into traveling during the "shoulder" season in autumn, according to Tourism Ireland.

2. Catalina Island, California

Another destination to consider as a summer escape is Catalina Island, which is about 50 miles off the coast of Los Angeles. It's roughly an hour's ferry ride.

Offering something for almost every type of traveler, the versatile destination has fine dining and luxury hotels. Visitors can also camp within the island’s wild terrain.

Other highlights are water activities like swimming, snorkeling, kayaking or paddleboarding.

While on land, consider touring the Wrigley Memorial and Botanic Gardens, plus savor the natural beauty of more than 100 hiking trails on the island.

"Catalina Island provides a Mediterranean-style escape closer to the West Coast and is a good alternative to Capri, Italy," said Christie Hudson, travel expert at Expedia in Seattle.

"Both destinations offer breathtaking coastal views, clear waters ideal for snorkeling and a relaxed island atmosphere."

Yet the price difference is huge.

A flight from Austin, Texas, to Los Angeles is $310 compared to a flight from Austin to Naples, Italy — which averages $1,870, said Hudson.

3. The Dolomites in northern Italy

If you dream of a splurge-worthy dream trip to Italy but don’t want to face the crowds this summer — consider an alternate Italian trip.

Zicasso CEO Brian Tan, based in Mountain View, California, said that while Italy remains a high-demand destination for Zicasso travelers, the travel company is seeing a rise in slightly lesser-known regions, such as the Dolomites in northern Italy.

"It's off-the-beaten path from the usual Rome/Florence/Venice crowds, has cooler temperatures, amazing mountain vistas, lush valleys, memorable drives, and charming towns, including Cortina D’Ampezzo, host of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games," said Tan.

Furthermore, a region like the Dolomites can be paired easily with traditionally popular major gateway cities like Rome, he said.

4. Denmark

Copenhagen is likely the most visited city in Denmark.

This Scandinavian country offers endless opportunities for culture, history and foodie experiences, plus coastal benefits.

"Denmark is a surprisingly good place for a beach holiday in peak summer, with over 4,500 miles of coastline and uncrowded, white, sandy beaches," said Daniel Burnham, senior flight expert with Going.com.

"Within the past 10 days we’ve seen nonstop fares to Copenhagen from $375 nonstop out of Boston, New York, Miami, Chicago, Atlanta and Los Angeles for travel from July-November 2024," he also said.

In addition, a Denmark trip can be a launching point for seeing other European countries,c such as Finland, Norway, Sweden or the United Kingdom.

5. Saint Vincent

If you’re a Caribbean enthusiast but don’t want the same "been there, done that" island experience, it might be time to consider Saint Vincent — where the "Pirates of the Caribbean" was filmed.

"There’s a new Sandals there now, and it’s a sweet property," said Kelley Connor, a travel adviser with AAA Club Alliance in Marlton, New Jersey.

"It’s the first all-inclusive [offering] on the island, located on 50 lush acres with a beautiful beach and surrounded by mountains and rainforest."

Saint Vincent is south of St. Lucia in the Eastern Caribbean.

"Right now, it’s pure and undisturbed, providing a relaxing vacation that offers the best of all beach vacations without the hordes of tourists," Connor said.

"The rainforest is filled with tropical birds and cascading waterfalls, and the snorkeling and scuba diving is sublime, due to the exotic beauty beneath the quiet turquoise waters."

6. Gulf Shores, Alabama

Gulf Shores, Alabama is gaining popularity among travelers who are seeking a blend of pristine beaches, outdoor activities and southern hospitality, according to Booking.com information shared with Fox News Digital.

It’s a quintessential beach escape — with 32 miles of white, sandy beaches perfect for swimming, sunbathing and water sports.

Be sure to make time for Gulf State Park, a must-visit for nature enthusiasts — plus it offers kayaking, fishing and hiking.

Also, a dolphin cruise showcases the region’s scenic beauty of the Gulf while offering the chance to spot these adorable mammals.

This destination is very family-friendly and ideal for a multi-generational trip.