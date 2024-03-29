World travelers gave up everything to see 92 countries and counting: 'Why not?'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A married couple who were once based in Florida set their sights on traveling the world during their retirement — and they’re off and doing just that.

Bev and John Martin retired in 2020. They decided to start "small" on their travel adventures by road tripping around the United States first.

The pair purchased an Airstream trailer and made it their mission to mark every state off their bucket list — something they proudly accomplished.

The Martins, who now run a blog called Retirement Travelers, decided to take things to the next level after that.

They sold their home, donated items to charity and gave things to their children and more, all to travel the world.

"We thought, ‘Why not go see the world?’" John Martin told SWNS.

The couple, who are grandparents, said they got rid of everything, including the Airstream that took them around the U.S. — but kept their golf clubs, as noted on Retirement Travelers.

With five children and eight grandchildren to consider leaving behind, the Martins told SWNS that their children were extremely supportive of their big decision.

"I think our children are excited for us to live out our best lives," Bev said.

She continued, "I hope we are setting a good example for them that things don’t matter, items don’t matter."

At the age of just 60 and 61, John and Bev Martin left behind Stuart, Florida, for a life of backpacking across the globe.

So far, the pair have gone to Morocco, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Australia, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Sweden, Ireland, Chile, Uruguay — and dozens more locations.

Thanks to years of saving money and living within their means, the Martins have been traveling around the world since Nov. 2021.

The retired travelers said on their blog that they normally stay in an Airbnb or hotel for between four and seven days before moving on to another spot.

"As we age, we anticipate slowing down a bit, but at this time, we are healthy enough to move about, and because we carry so little in our backpacks, it is not difficult to move on down the road when we choose," the couple wrote on their blog.

The pair, now 92 countries into their excursion, said they come home to see their family twice a year but have met new friends through their travels.

"We are happy to report [that] we make new friends all the time, and we are blessed beyond measure to have dear friends who support our dream and encourage us to go while we can," they said.

They said Ukraine was one of the most memorable spots they’ve visited, as John Martin’s grandfather came to the United States from Ukraine in the early 1900s — but was never able to return, as SWNS reported.

"It was important to me to fulfill his unfinished dream of returning, [and] it felt so incredible to cross the border not knowing when we might get to return," he recalled.

John Martin told Fox News Digital on Friday, March 29, that he and his wife are currently in Cape Town, South Africa, and are headed on a safari beginning the week of April 1 — something they've always dreamed of doing.

He noted that one stop was the most surprising: Guatemala.

"The landscape is incredible at Lake Atitlán, and so many people cautioned us not to go because of safety, [but] we had a wonderful visit and the people were so gracious," he said.

When asked what the couple might miss most about the United States, John Martin said a simple, home-cooked meal — plus Cracker Barrel.

"Usually when we land back in the States, you can find us at the nearest Cracker Barrel ordering a veggie platter and a large glass of tea," he said.

He joked that "being called ‘Sweetie’ by the waitress is the welcome we need."

