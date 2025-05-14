Expand / Collapse search
Archaeology

Stunning medieval ring found below rubble at 'historically important' tourist site

Medieval jewelry featuring mysterious symbols found during renovation

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
A remarkable centuries-old ring was unearthed recently beneath rubble at a historic castle in Eastern Europe.

The impressive brass ring was found at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland. The castle's website describes it as "the most historically and culturally important site in Poland."

"For centuries the residence of kings and the symbol of Polish statehood, the castle is now one of the country’s premier art museums," the website states.

ANCIENT TOMB TIED TO ROMAN GLADIATOR DISCOVERED BY ARCHAEOLOGISTS

"The collections of the Wawel Royal Castle are presented in several permanent exhibitions that evoke the historic appearance of the royal residence in the 16th, 17th, and 18th centuries."

The ring was excavated during the renovation of the Bastion of Władysław IV, a king who ruled Poland from 1632 to 1648. 

Split image of Krakow castle and Wawel Royal Castle

A 15th-century medieval ring was recently unearthed at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland. (Getty Images; Wawel Royal Castle via Facebook)

Historians estimate that the piece of jewelry dates back to the 15th or 16th centuries. 

A local archaeologist named Konrad Jurkowski found the ring, according to castle officials.

EXPERTS SHOCKED BY ANCIENT KING ARTHUR MANUSCRIPT FOUND TUCKED INSIDE BOOK: 'SURVIVED THE CENTURIES'

"It was found while sifting through the rubble fill from inside the monument's pedestal," the post, which was translated from Polish to English, read.

Brass ring details

The piece of jewelry dates back to the 15th or 16th centuries, according to experts. (Wawel Royal Castle via Facebook)

Pictures posted by Wawel Royal Castle show the intricate details of the ring, as well as the rubble-filled chamber that it was found in. 

In one close-up photo, the mysterious symbols on the ring are clearly visible.

"The signet ring features an oval shield," the Facebook post noted.

"A symbol is visible on it, possibly a craftsman's mark, located on a German-type heraldic shield. "

Wawel Royal Castle rubble

The ring was found under debris during the renovation of the Bastion of Władysław IV. (Wawel Royal Castle via Facebook)

The statement added, "The letters IC (initials?) are also visible. The item has a surface decorated with transverse grooves."

Officials say that the ring will be "studied along with other finds after the completion of archaeological work on the Bastion of Władysław IV." 

Wawel Royal Castle exteriors

Wawel Royal Castle describes itself as "the most historically and culturally important site in Poland." (Getty Images / Wawel Royal Castle via Facebook)

The latest discovery is one of several historical finds in the past year. 

In January, archaeologists announced the discovery of coins, jewelry and other 1,200-year-old treasure in a set of Viking graves in Norway.

In England, hundreds of 1,000-year-old silver coins were found at a nuclear power plant construction site in January.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.