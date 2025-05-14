Stunning medieval ring found below rubble at 'historically important' tourist site

A remarkable centuries-old ring was unearthed recently beneath rubble at a historic castle in Eastern Europe.

The impressive brass ring was found at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland. The castle's website describes it as "the most historically and culturally important site in Poland."

"For centuries the residence of kings and the symbol of Polish statehood, the castle is now one of the country’s premier art museums," the website states.

"The collections of the Wawel Royal Castle are presented in several permanent exhibitions that evoke the historic appearance of the royal residence in the 16th, 17th, and 18th centuries."

The ring was excavated during the renovation of the Bastion of Władysław IV, a king who ruled Poland from 1632 to 1648.

Historians estimate that the piece of jewelry dates back to the 15th or 16th centuries.

A local archaeologist named Konrad Jurkowski found the ring, according to castle officials.

"It was found while sifting through the rubble fill from inside the monument's pedestal," the post, which was translated from Polish to English, read.

Pictures posted by Wawel Royal Castle show the intricate details of the ring, as well as the rubble-filled chamber that it was found in.

In one close-up photo, the mysterious symbols on the ring are clearly visible.

"The signet ring features an oval shield," the Facebook post noted.

"A symbol is visible on it, possibly a craftsman's mark, located on a German-type heraldic shield. "

The statement added, "The letters IC (initials?) are also visible. The item has a surface decorated with transverse grooves."

Officials say that the ring will be "studied along with other finds after the completion of archaeological work on the Bastion of Władysław IV."

The latest discovery is one of several historical finds in the past year.

In January, archaeologists announced the discovery of coins, jewelry and other 1,200-year-old treasure in a set of Viking graves in Norway.

In England, hundreds of 1,000-year-old silver coins were found at a nuclear power plant construction site in January.