Stuck inside? What people are doing instead of crowding into trendy, seasonal events

Amid the cold and chill of winter, more people are opting out of traveling to packed seasonal venues and instead turning to cozier, easier and more restorative ways to spend their time.

They're turning their backs on busy holiday markets, long lines and jammed events to choose home-based activities — a shift widely reflected in posts shared across social media.

For some, the shift comes after the intensity of the holidays, which can leave people feeling drained and stressed — and wanting to renew themselves.

Jessica Watrous, a licensed psychologist and chief clinical officer at Modern Health in San Francisco, said people often feel burned out after the holidays due to social pressure and expectations — making slower routines and quieter activities more appealing during the winter months.

"If you’re starting to feel overwhelmed or overstimulated, take time to decompress with quiet, calming activities," Watrous said.

Here are five low-key winter activities people are turning to this season — and why.

Puzzles and brain games

Jigsaw puzzles, logic games and crosswords are getting renewed attention as people look for screen-free ways to unwind indoors.

Many are choosing larger or more detailed puzzles and treating them as ongoing winter projects, rather than something to finish in just one or two sittings.

Some people say puzzling offers more than simple entertainment. In online forums such as Reddit, users have shared that working on puzzles helps them manage stress, anxiety and low moods during particularly difficult periods.

"I just started puzzling this year, and I am so happy to find that when I’m working on a puzzle, my mind is no longer spinning out of control and stressing," one user wrote.

Watrous noted that even brief, grounding activities can help quiet the nervous system and bring people back to the present.

Other users on Reddit said puzzles are appealing because they can be enjoyed alone or casually with family or friends.

Knitting and other fiber crafts

Knitting, crocheting and other fiber crafts are also gaining traction this winter, according to posts shared by social media users.

People say the hobby offers calmness and a sense of control.

Many knitters describe the activity as a way to channel anxious or restless energy into something tangible.

One user on Reddit wrote that knitting helped her "channel my nervous and anxious energy into something productive," whether that was making gifts for others or creating something for herself.

Others say the repetitive nature of knitting helps quiet the mind and replace habits like scrolling on phones and tablets.

LEGO building

LEGO building is also finding a place in quieter winter routines — particularly among adults looking for a creative outlet that doesn’t require prior skill or ongoing commitment.

Unlike some other hobbies or activities, LEGO sets come with clear instructions and a defined endpoint, which may make the activity feel approachable and low-pressure.

On TikTok, users say they enjoy the sense of order and structure that comes with assembling a set, especially during a season that can otherwise feel overwhelming or disorganized.

Others say LEGO building taps into nostalgia, allowing them to revisit a childhood pastime in a way that feels relaxing rather than demanding.

"LEGO sets are perfect for winter days, offering endless screen-free play that benefits children's development and overall well-being, while bringing families closer together. With options for all ages and interests, LEGO sets nurture creativity and foster connection," the company told Fox News Digital in response to a request for comment.

Cooking and baking

Cooking and baking, already a big part of many people's winter routines at home, are getting fresh attention.

And instead of making complicated dishes, many are choosing straightforward recipes they can make again and again.

Social media users say making soup, baking bread or committing to a familiar recipe each week offers a sense of rhythm without pressure.

Others say cooking at home feels like a practical way to slow down while still doing something useful, especially during a season when motivation can dip and schedules feel less defined.

Reading

Popular for generations, reading a physical book has once again become a go-to winter activity for people seeking a calming break from screens, noise and activity.

Many social media users say they're reading in small increments — rather than setting ambitious targets they'll never meet.

Some describe reading as a way to mentally step away from stress, even if only for a few pages at a time.

One Reddit user recommended keeping expectations low.

The person wrote, "Have a daily goal. For me, this is just five pages before [going] to sleep."