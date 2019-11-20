Spanish court calls Ryanair baggage fees 'abusive'

A Spanish court has sided with a Ryanair passenger who sued the budget airline over its baggage fees, which the court called "abusive," and said conflicted with Spanish and European law, according to a ruling made public on Wednesday.

The passenger was flying from Madrid to Brussels when she was charged nearly $22 to board the plane with a small suitcase, which fit in the overhead baggage area, The Telegraph reported.

The airline charges for anything more than a personal item.

The judge ruled that airlines can't charge for a “suitcase whose dimensions and weight could perfectly be transported in the cabin”. The court also ruled the passenger should be refunded with interest and that the airline should remove its cabin baggage policy from its terms and conditions.

Ryanair did not respond to a Fox News request for comment, but insisted to the BBC that the ruling will not impact its baggage policy.

"This ruling will not affect Ryanair's baggage policy," it said. "Either in the past or in the future, as it is an isolated case that misinterpreted our commercial freedom to determine the size of our cabin baggage."