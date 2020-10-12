Southwest adds service in Chicago, Houston, other seasonal locations

Southwest Airlines has its sights on Chicago and Houston.

Residents from these two cities will soon get extra opportunities to book flights with the commercial airline now that Southwest has announced its plans to expand travel routes.

“We decided to see how our north side looks in Chicago and Houston,” Southwest wrote in a tweet on Monday. ”Keep your eyes here in the coming months for route specifics.”

The airports Southwest is adding service to include Chicago O'Hare International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and will likely begin operation in the first half of 2021.

Southwest already had established routes at the Midway International Airport in Chicago and the Houston Hobby International, which employ 4,800 and 4,000 people, respectively.

The airline noted that it had previously served George Bush Intercontinental Airport before it moved to Houston Hobby International in 1980, according to a press release Southwest issued on Monday. It ceased operations at both airports after 2005.

"Southwest owes decades of success to our Employees and Customers who have supported our business in Chicago and Houston," Southwest Airlines’ CEO and Chairman Gary Kelly said in a statement. "Today's announcement furthers our commitment to both cities as we add service to share Southwest's value and Hospitality with more leisure and business travelers."

Last week, Southwest announced it had added service for new destinations in Florida and the Colorado Rockies, including year-round service in Miami and Palm Springs and seasonal service to Montrose. The company also launched international service from Phoenix to Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

In addition to Southwest’s expanded operations, the airline shared that it is collaborating with the Stanford University School of Medicine to keep its coronavirus safety protocols up-to-date for passengers.