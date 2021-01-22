Southwest Airlines to give employees COVID-19 vaccine for free

Talk about a work perk.

Southwest Airlines has revealed that it will give employees the coronavirus vaccine for free, once the inoculation is widely available in the U.S., Reuters reports.

The major carrier announced the news on Thursday. When the time comes, workers will be "strongly encouraged" to receive the vaccine in the fight against the viral disease.

PRESIDENT BIDEN SIGNS MASK MANDATE VIA EXECUTIVE ORDER FOR PLANES, TRAINS, BUSES

"We have teams working to identify third parties who can provide vaccines to our employees as soon as they are able to do so – likely during later phases in the vaccine roll-out plan," Southwest said in a statement.

More specifically, the airline will foot the bill for administrative fees through its company health plan. The vaccine itself is funded by the federal government.

A spokesperson for Southwest did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

Overseas, Singapore Airlines said it’s racing to have the first fully vaccinated crew in the commercial aviation. Singapore’s Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung hopes to have all front-line workers in the aviation and maritime industries vaccinated within two months.

In related news, President Joe Biden also signed an executive order on Thursday mandating face masks for air travel, as well as commercial transportation and on federal property. Biden’s decision comes amid calls from groups within the airline industry to issue such a requirement, and nearly one year after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

Fox News’ Michael Bartiromo and Cortney Moore contributed to this report.