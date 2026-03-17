Snow drought grips ski industry as resorts turn to Gen Z skiers, new activities to fill lifts

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There is a fresh incentive for members of Gen Z to hit the slopes at Vail Resorts in Colorado going forward.

After a record low snowfall total this winter, Vail Resorts is slashing prices on its Epic Pass by 20% for skiers and snowboarders between 13 and 30. The move is a push to attract a younger generation.

"The future of the sport depends on the next generation of skiers and riders, and it is our responsibility to create a more accessible pathway for them well into young adulthood," Rob Katz, CEO of Vail Resorts, said in a statement.

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"We know that young travelers, especially Gen Z, are prioritizing experiences when deciding how to spend their time and money — and we hope to make skiing and snowboarding an easy decision for them," Katz added.

The U.S. ski industry has found it difficult to attract younger skiers as the sport's costs continue to rise.

Data from the National Ski Areas Association shows the median age of skiers and snowboarders in the United States reached 37 during the 2023–24 season.

That represents a two-year increase from the previous season.

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In Utah, the average skier or snowboarder is even older. A December report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah found the average age is 48.

On top of that, Vail Mountain had its lowest snowpack in years this winter, as noted by The Wall Street Journal and other outlets.

Some Gen Z skiers — including travel influencer Grace Donner — view skiing and snowboarding as a social experience, not just a sport.

"This season, we saw an opportunity to lean deeper into the personalities of our resorts through new events, competitions and experiences," a Vail Resorts spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"The live DJs and concert series, the Rockstar Energy Open and Ullr Fest at Breckenridge" all help diversify a ski vacation, the spokesperson suggested.

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Recently, Katz talked to Donner — who lives in Aspen — on the "Epic by Nature" podcast for her perspective.

"In order for our sport to grow and evolve in a healthy way, [it needs to include] everyone," Katz said on the March 3 episode. "We have to meet this generation where they're at."

Known for her ski content on TikTok and Instagram, Donner is on a mission to ski 42 Epic Pass resorts before the season ends.

"Within the next month … I will ski every Epic Pass resort in the Northern Hemisphere," the 26-year-old skier told Fox News Digital.

"It's been quite the undertaking."

"Right now we're at 37 resorts, I believe, which is crazy to say out loud," she told Katz when the episode was recorded.

"It's been quite the undertaking," the travel influencer said.

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The 42 Epic Pass resorts are located in North America, Australia and Europe.

They include Vail, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City and Breckenridge — all owned and operated by Vail Resorts.

"I’ve always wanted the sport to feel less exclusive, fun and approachable," Donner said.

The two biggest deterrents for Gen Z in her mind are cost and the intimidation factor, she said.

"The initial cost of trying skiing for the first time is a lot," Donner said. "If the sport already feels exclusive, it’s hard for people to be interested in taking that leap."

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Trying to build a future for his resorts, Katz is adopting a new approach.

"For many Gen Z skiers, their relationship with skiing may not start on the bunny hill," he said on the podcast — noting that many young skiers and snowboarders are learning about skiing on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Reddit.

"The Rockies are the largest driver of resort revenue for the company, and as such, the poor weather had an outsized negative impact on our results this year," Katz said.

This highlights "the importance of our advanced commitment strategies," he said.

"Our hope is to make the sport more accessible for guests."

The Epic Pass will be $869 for "young adult" skiers and snowboarders ages 13 to 30, with unlimited access to Vail Resorts.

The pass will run $1,089 for adults, a 3.6% increase over the previous season’s unlimited access price.

An unlimited pass for children ages 5 to 12 will cost $555, the company said.

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Katz also said, "While we will always give the best deal to our pass holders, with this new discount, our hope is to make the sport more accessible for guests who aren't thinking about skiing and snowboarding until winter arrives."