Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Travel

Paul McCartney reveals how a 'happy' teen hitchhiking trip with George Harrison delivered a shock

Memory inspired part of a song on McCartney's new album, out this month

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
close
Paul McCartney says John Lennon ‘had a really tragic life’ Video

Paul McCartney says John Lennon ‘had a really tragic life’

(Video credit: Pop Nation/TMX) Paul McCartney talks about his Beatles band members at the Tribeca Film Festival.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paul McCartney shared a humorous memory from his teenage years with fellow Beatle George Harrison involving an electric milk truck — and an unfortunate shock.

During a recent appearance on "The Rest Is History" podcast, McCartney reflected on a hitchhiking trip the pair took as teenagers while traveling toward Wales.

The 83-year-old musician said the experience later inspired part of a song featured on his upcoming album "The Boys of Dungeon Lane," which is scheduled for release later this month.

POPULAR ACTOR EXPOSES MASSIVE INSECT SCARE AT CHEAP MOTEL DURING MEMORABLE GIG

McCartney told host Tom Holland that the two accepted a ride from a slow-moving electric "milk float," a type of delivery vehicle commonly used in Britain at the time.

"Those were the only vehicles we knew that were electric, [and this one] went about four miles an hour," McCartney said. "But it was a lift, so we were quite happy."

Sir Paul McCartney playing guitar on stage at The O2 Arena in London

Paul McCartney of Beatles fame recently recalled a funny teenage memory in which George Harrison got an electric shock from a milk float while the two were hitchhiking to Wales. (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

He said the driver sat on one side of the vehicle, while a large battery occupied the center area between the seats.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

George Harrison ended up sitting directly on top of the battery.

Everything appeared normal until Harrison’s jeans accidentally made contact with part of the battery through a zipper on his back pocket.

Paul McCartney and George Harrison performing on stage at the London Palladium

McCartney said that he and George Harrison were traveling in an electric milk float when Harrison accidentally got shocked by the vehicle’s battery. (Edward Wing/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

"Bang! He jumps up," McCartney recalled, yelling, ‘Ahhh!'"

Turns out "the battery gave him a bolt."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

McCartney said Harrison later showed him the result of the "bolt." The incident left Harrison with what looked like "a great big zip tattooed into his bum."

The Beatles star also recalled recently speaking with Harrison’s widow, Olivia Harrison, about the story.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

McCartney said she remembered hearing the story differently and believed that he — McCartney — had been the one shocked, not Harrison.

He added that the mix-up showed how memories can change over time.

The Beatles standing together in Sweden in 1963 from left George Harrison Paul McCartney John Lennon and Ringo Starr

Harrison, at left, along with McCartney, John Lennon and Ringo Starr, in the early days of the Beatles. (Keystone/Getty Images)

"I think it's amazing the way memory does that. It can just morph," he said.

Harrison died in 2001 at age 58 after a battle with cancer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The guitarist and songwriter was a member of The Beatles alongside McCartney, John Lennon and Ringo Starr.

McCartney’s upcoming album is called "The Boys of Dungeon Lane" and is set to be released May 29.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue