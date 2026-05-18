Paul McCartney reveals how a 'happy' teen hitchhiking trip with George Harrison delivered a shock

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Paul McCartney shared a humorous memory from his teenage years with fellow Beatle George Harrison involving an electric milk truck — and an unfortunate shock.

During a recent appearance on "The Rest Is History" podcast, McCartney reflected on a hitchhiking trip the pair took as teenagers while traveling toward Wales.

The 83-year-old musician said the experience later inspired part of a song featured on his upcoming album "The Boys of Dungeon Lane," which is scheduled for release later this month.

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McCartney told host Tom Holland that the two accepted a ride from a slow-moving electric "milk float," a type of delivery vehicle commonly used in Britain at the time.

"Those were the only vehicles we knew that were electric, [and this one] went about four miles an hour," McCartney said. "But it was a lift, so we were quite happy."

He said the driver sat on one side of the vehicle, while a large battery occupied the center area between the seats.

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George Harrison ended up sitting directly on top of the battery.

Everything appeared normal until Harrison’s jeans accidentally made contact with part of the battery through a zipper on his back pocket.

"Bang! He jumps up," McCartney recalled, yelling, ‘Ahhh!'"

Turns out "the battery gave him a bolt."

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McCartney said Harrison later showed him the result of the "bolt." The incident left Harrison with what looked like "a great big zip tattooed into his bum."

The Beatles star also recalled recently speaking with Harrison’s widow, Olivia Harrison, about the story.

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McCartney said she remembered hearing the story differently and believed that he — McCartney — had been the one shocked, not Harrison.

He added that the mix-up showed how memories can change over time.

"I think it's amazing the way memory does that. It can just morph," he said.

Harrison died in 2001 at age 58 after a battle with cancer.

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The guitarist and songwriter was a member of The Beatles alongside McCartney, John Lennon and Ringo Starr.

McCartney’s upcoming album is called "The Boys of Dungeon Lane" and is set to be released May 29.