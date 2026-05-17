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Cruises

Cruise ship outbreaks fail to scare off travelers ahead of busy summer season

Over 38M people worldwide projected to take ocean cruises this year, up from record 37.2M last year

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
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WHO official says hantavirus outbreak is very well-contained Video

WHO official says hantavirus outbreak is very well-contained

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel details federal monitoring of 18 American passengers after a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship on ‘The Story.’

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Recent outbreaks of hantavirus and norovirus aboard cruise ships have been drawing a great deal of attention, but many travelers do not appear to be changing their vacation plans as a result.

Cruise industry experts say demand remains strong heading into the busy summer travel season, despite recent illness cases reported on several ships.

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) recently projected that more than 38 million people worldwide will take ocean cruises this year, up from a record 37.2 million passengers last year, according to The Associated Press.

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Some travelers say the health concerns are not enough to deter them from booking future trips.

"I have eight cruises booked, and I’ll absolutely be booking another," cruise blogger Jenni Fielding told the AP.

A chart showing cruise ship cleanliness scores comparing independent brands and conglomerates

Despite recent illness outbreaks on cruise ships, traveler demand remains strong ahead of summer, according to industry insiders. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group)

Fielding said cruise vacations remain as safe as other types of travel when passengers follow health guidance and stay aware of official updates.

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The continued demand comes even after three passengers aboard the MV Hondius died following a hantavirus outbreak connected to a stop in Argentina.

Fox News Digital also recently reported on a norovirus outbreak aboard the Caribbean Princess that sickened more than 100 passengers and crew members.

"We have not seen any drop in demand."

CruiseCompete CEO Bob Levinstein told the AP that bookings through the company increased by more than 30% during the first half of May, compared to the same period last year.

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"I can categorically say that we have not seen any drop in demand," Levinstein said.

View of the cruise ship MV Hondius

Pictured is the MV Hondius, the cruise ship tied to a hantavirus outbreak after a stop in Argentina that left three passengers dead. (Europa Press Canarias via Getty Images)

Experts say norovirus cases often receive heightened attention because cruise ships are required to publicly report illnesses affecting a certain percentage of passengers.

Many cruises are also booked months in advance — making recent health concerns less likely to immediately affect travel plans.

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On Reddit, many cruise passengers said they were not changing their plans because of the recent outbreaks.

"I’m leaving … next week. It hasn’t even occurred to me to be worried about the hantavirus," one user wrote.

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"Going to Alaska next month, not the least bit concerned," another commenter added. "[Norovirus] is more likely, and that risk is understood."

"Never crosses my mind at all. Cruise on!" one person wrote.

Passengers walking back to cruise boat at Cozumel port pier

Experts say cruise outbreaks get more attention due to public reporting rules, but many travelers still plan to sail as booked. (Myloupe/Universal Images Group)

Fox News Digital previously reported that some cruise passengers have raised questions about what protections they have during health emergencies and outbreaks at sea.

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Industry experts said that while cruise lines have voluntary passenger protections in place, policies can vary depending on the situation and the cruise operator involved.

Brittany Miller and Jessica Mekles of Fox News Digital, along with The Associated Press, contributed reporting.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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