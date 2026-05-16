Beloved theme park’s summer opening thrown into doubt as workers threaten strike

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Hersheypark could face disruptions ahead of its busy summer season as union maintenance workers weigh whether to authorize a strike.

The Pennsylvania theme park is scheduled to begin daily operations on May 21, transitioning from its current weekends-only schedule as families prepare for their long-awaited summer vacations.

Uncertainty has emerged, however, just days before the expanded opening schedule after more than 200 unionized maintenance employees rejected what Hershey Entertainment & Resorts described as its "last, best and final" contract offer following months of negotiations, according to NJ.com.

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The workers include ride mechanics, electricians, plumbers, welders, HVAC technicians and other employees responsible for maintaining rides and facilities throughout Hersheypark’s resort properties, the outlet noted.

The possible labor action has raised concerns about how the park could operate during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, particularly as schools begin letting out for summer break.

Fox News Digital reached out to the park for comment.

Despite the ongoing negotiations, Hersheypark said it still plans to open on time.

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"Hersheypark is preparing to open for the 2026 summer season as scheduled on May 21," a representative for the park told NJ.com.

The company added that it remains engaged in negotiations while continuing preparations for the summer opening.

Hershey’s Boardwalk water park, which is set to open May 23, could also be impacted if a strike moves forward.

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The maintenance employees involved play a major role in daily park operations, particularly when it comes to ride safety, repairs and facility upkeep ahead of peak summer crowds, according to multiple outlets.

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Hersheypark is one of Pennsylvania’s largest tourist attractions, drawing millions of visitors each year from across the Northeast.

The theme park is known for its roller coasters, family rides, live entertainment and water attractions — making summer one of its most important operating periods.

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It remains unclear at this time whether union workers will authorize a strike or whether both sides will reach an agreement before the season officially begins.