Snake stows away on flight to Hawaii in unsuspecting passenger’s bag

A small snake managed to get a free – albeit illegal – trip to Hawaii after hitching a ride in an unsuspecting traveler’s backpack at the airport.

The small non-venomous snake, identified as a black racer snake, slithered into a man’s carry-on at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, WSVN reported.

The man reportedly did not realize the snake was in his backpack until he arrived at his Maui vacation rental and he saw the serpent.

The Hawaii Department of Agriculture was contacted and took the snake away.

Though the snake was only about 3 feet long, black racer snakes can grow up to 5 feet. They are usually found on the East Coast of the United States.

According to the state's Department of Land and Natural Resources, snakes are illegal as they have no natural predators in Hawaii and pose a threat to the native wildlife and environment.