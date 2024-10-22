'Sleep divorce' on vacation: Travel trend has couples 'breaking up' at bedtime

A sleep trend gaining traction among couples has spilled into the travel circuit as more people say they desire sleeping arrangements that are separate from their partners.

In the trend dubbed "sleep divorce," traveling couples are reportedly searching for ways to get more shut-eye during vacation, according to Hilton’s 2025 Trends report.

The Virginia-based hospitality company said nearly two-thirds of travelers, or 63%, admit that they sleep better when they’re alone.

"In fact, 37% of travelers prefer to sleep in a separate bed from their partner when traveling, and most of those traveling with children (3 in 4) think it’s best to sleep apart from their kids while traveling," Hilton's travel report said. "So, plan the solo trip. Reset during the family reunion."

In 2023, "sleep divorce" was explored in a survey by the Illinois-based American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), with couples saying they were sleeping in separate rooms to "prioritize sleep."

Men were more likely to sleep elsewhere, with 45% of them saying they do so "occasionally or consistently," compared to 25% of women, the survey said.

Stacy Thiry, a Florida-based licensed mental health counselor at telehealth platform Grow Therapy, addressed the notion of "sleep divorce" moving into the world of travel, saying the trend could have "pros and cons."

"The first [benefit] is they’re just getting better rest," Thiry told Fox News Digital in a telephone interview. "Sleeping separately lets each person have the environment they need for restful sleep, whether it’s a cooler room, or no snoring or just peacefulness."

"We are so much more aware of the value of sleep."

"Potential pros can be less bickering or frustration if you are in too close quarters together. [It] could even boost connection for some people reporting that they feel closer since they’re not waking up a little bit resentful [after] a bad night’s sleep," she added.

Thiry said the challenges include the physical distance, which can reduce the ability to have a spontaneous moment of affection with a partner.

"There could be a stigma attached to it … There could be something wrong if you’re not wanting to share the bed together," she said.

"In the past, sharing the marital bed or sharing a bed was seen as a hallmark of closeness in the relationship, and now I think couples are able to prioritize what works best in their relationship."

"Another key element is that we are so much more aware of the value of sleep," Thiry said.

Sleep expert Dr. Wendy Troxel, RAND Corporation senior behavioral specialist and licensed clinical psychologist in Utah, agreed that some couples are opting to sleep separately while on vacation with the "goal of improving sleep quality."

Troxel told Fox News Digital, "This trend reflects a growing awareness that sleep is crucial not only for personal health and well-being but also for relationship health."

Some couples are opting to sleep separately while on vacation with the "goal of improving sleep quality."

Research "consistently shows" that sleep problems can lead to symptoms of increased irritability, poorer problem-solving skills and greater conflict, Troxel noted in her book, "Sharing the Covers: Every Couple's Guide to Better Sleep."

"All of which can negatively impact relationships," she told Fox News Digital.

"However, if considering this option, it’s crucial to keep the dialogue open to make sure both partners’ needs are being met and to avoid feelings of abandonment or rejection."

To maintain intimacy with a partner, Troxel recommended setting aside time for "closeness" before bedtime.

"It is often the time before going to sleep that is most important for maintaining connection and intimacy," she said.

"The goal is to find a balance that works for both partners, ensuring the relationship remains strong and supportive, and both partners are well-slept, even while traveling."

Sleeping separately is a decision unique to each relationship, according to Troxel, who emphasized there is "no one-size-fits-all strategy."

She added, "If sleeping apart results in better sleep and happier days, it may indeed lead to happier relationships for some couples."

A Hilton spokesperson told Fox News Digital via email that the company's research shows that guests have an increased focus on getting a good night's sleep while on vacation.

"As sleep tourism has evolved, the conversations have also strengthened, with topics like ‘sleep divorce’ expected to increase in 2025," the spokesperson noted.

For travelers looking to partake in the "sleep divorce" trend, some hotels offer connecting rooms, "as they allow families or couples to stay close while still enjoying the sleep quality that separate beds and rooms can offer," the spokesperson said.